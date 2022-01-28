RPT Realty Announces Tax Reporting Information For Its 2021 Dividend Distributions

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) (“RPT” or the “Company”) announced today tax reporting information for the 2021 dividend distributions on its common and preferred shares.



The January 4, 2021 preferred share distribution is included in the tax allocations for 2021. The January 3, 2022 common and preferred share distributions will be included in the tax allocations for 2022.

The tax reporting information as it will be reported on the Form 1099-DIV, on a per share basis, is as follows:

Common Shares (NYSE: RPT); CUSIP #’s 74971D 101, 751452103 and 751452202

Declaration

Date Record

Date Payable

Date Gross

Distribution

per share Total

Ordinary

Dividend Qualified

Dividend1 Total

Capital

Gain

Distribution Return of

Capital2 Section

199A

Dividend3 2/11/2021 3/19/2021 4/1/2021 $0.075000 $0.014872 $0.003025 $0.000000 $0.060128 $0.011847 4/28/2021 6/18/2021 7/1/2021 $0.075000 $0.014872 $0.003025 $0.000000 $0.060128 $0.011847 7/27/2021 9/20/2021 10/1/2021 $0.120000 $0.023795 $0.004839 $0.000000 $0.096205 $0.018956 Total $0.270000 $0.053539 $0.010889 $0.000000 $0.216461 $0.042650 100.0000% 19.8293% 0.0000% 80.1707%



Preferred Shares (NYSE: RPT.PD); CUSIP #’s 74971D 200 and 751452608

Declaration

Date Record

Date Payable

Date Gross

Distribution

per share Total

Ordinary

Dividend Qualified

Dividend1 Total

Capital

Gain

Distribution Return of

Capital2 Section

199A

Dividend3 10/28/2020 12/18/2020 1/4/2021 $0.906250 $0.906250 $0.184305 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.721945 2/11/2021 3/19/2021 4/1/2021 $0.906250 $0.906250 $0.184305 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.721945 4/28/2021 6/18/2021 7/1/2021 $0.906250 $0.906250 $0.184305 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.721945 7/27/2021 9/20/2021 10/1/2021 $0.906250 $0.906250 $0.184305 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.721945 Total $3.625000 $3.625000 $0.737220 $0.000000 $0.000000 $2.887780 100.0000% 100.0000% 0.0000% 0.0000%





(1) Included in Total Ordinary Dividend. (2) Represents a return of stockholders’ original investment. (3) Represents qualified REIT dividends that may be eligible for the 20% qualified business income deduction under Section 199A of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended, that is available for non-corporate taxpayers and is included in "Total Ordinary Dividend".

This information is provided for informational purposes only and should only be used to clarify the Form 1099-DIV. The amounts indicated on the Form 1099-DIV should be reported on the shareholders' 2021 federal income tax returns. Investors are advised to consult a legal or tax professional about the specific tax treatment of the Company's 2021 distributions.



This release is based on the preliminary results of work on the Company's tax filings and is subject to correction or adjustment when the filings are completed. The Company is releasing information at this time to aid those required to distribute Forms 1099 on the Company's distributions.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”). The common shares of the Company, par value $0.01 per share are listed and traded on the NYSE under the ticker symbol “RPT”. As of September 30, 2021, the Company's property portfolio (the "aggregate portfolio") consisted of 57 multi-tenant shopping centers (including nine shopping centers owned through a joint venture) and 30 net lease retail properties (all of which are owned through a separate joint venture) which together represent 14.0 million square feet of gross leasable area (“GLA”). As of September 30, 2021, the Company’s pro-rata share of the aggregate portfolio was 92.5% leased. For additional information about the Company please visit rptrealty.com.

Contact Information

Vin Chao

Senior Vice President - Finance

vchao@rptrealty.com

(212) 221-1752

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements represent our expectations, plans or beliefs concerning future events and may be identified by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “continue” or similar terms. Although the forward-looking statements made in this document are based on our good faith beliefs, reasonable assumptions and our best judgment based upon current information, certain factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Many of the factors that will determine the outcome of forward-looking statements are beyond our ability to predict or control. These factors include, without limitation, the Company's ability to satisfy the closing conditions and/or complete the acquisitions described herein on the terms currently contemplated or at all, the Company's success or failure in implementing its business strategy; economic conditions generally and in the commercial real estate and finance markets specifically; the cost and availability of capital, which depends in part on the Company's asset quality and its relationships with lenders and other capital providers; the effect of the current COVID-19 pandemic on the financial condition, results of operations, cash flows and performance of the Company and its tenants; the Company's business prospects and outlook; and other factors detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in particular those set forth under “Risk Factors” in the Company's latest annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly report on Form 10-Q, which you should interpret as being heightened as a result of the numerous and ongoing adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.