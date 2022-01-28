Staff shortages in child care affect Grande Prairie families, YMCA calls on government to support

GRANDE PRAIRIE, Alberta, Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the omicron variant continues to surge in the province, many industries are feeling the strain of staff shortages — including child care, a service that is critical to allowing Grande Prairie parents to continue to work.



YMCA of Northern Alberta, which operates nine child care centres in the region, claims that while finding qualified staff was a challenge before the pandemic, the issue has only increased this year. The child care industry has been facing a 20% shortage in child care educators, even before the current 5th wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Parents need to work so that they can contribute to the economy, and children need safe and reliable care while they do that,” Yuzda explains. “We are always hiring child care educators.”

YMCA of Northern Alberta continues to advocate with the Government of Alberta for financial support and supplies such as rapid tests and medical masks to help the organization with the cost of providing a safe work environment for child care educators during the pandemic.

"The health and safety of our staff and community is what’s most important to us,” says Yuzda. “As a nonprofit, we’re looking to the government for support in that area, but we know that the entire child care sector could use those resources.”

In the Grande Prairie region, the YMCA alone has twenty open child care positions, including leadership roles. Yuzda explains that this shortage of staff is prevalent throughout the province.

“I’d encourage anyone looking for a rewarding career to consider YMCA Child Care,” she says. Those interested in learning more can visit northernalberta.ymca.ca/jobs.

