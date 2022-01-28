Patria Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2021 Investor Call

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patria (Nasdaq:PAX) announced today that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, and host a conference call via public webcast at 9:00 a.m. ET.



To register, please use the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/3p5zkkz4

For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, there will be a webcast replay on the Shareholders section of Patria’s website at https://ir.patria.com/.

About Patria

Patria is a leading alternative investment firm focused in Latin America, with over 30 years of history and managing products across Private Equity, Infrastructure, Credit, Public Equities and Real Estate. As of September 30, 2021, including the combination with Moneda Asset Management which closed on December 1, 2021, the combined platform managed nearly $25 billion of assets under management, with a global presence in 11 offices across 4 continents. Through its investments Patria seeks to transform industries and untangle bottlenecks, generating attractive returns for its investors, while creating sustainable value for society. Further information is available at www.patria.com.

