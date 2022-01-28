SONY PICTURES NETWORKS LAUNCHES SONY KAL in US

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN), in association with Sony Pictures Television (SPT), today announced that it has launched Sony KAL Hindi, its first free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channel in the US. SPN's new general entertainment destination featuring celebrated and award-winning drama and comedy television series direct from India, is now available on SLING TV, LG Channels and Plex, and will be available on additional platforms and services in early 2022. Sony KAL Hindi debuts with iconic shows such as Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin and Bade Achhe Lagte Hai that were mega hits with audiences around the world.

Sony KAL Hindi's programming line-up also includes most watched shows such as Mann Mein Vishwaas Hai, Dr. Bhanumati on Duty, Super Sisters, Shankar Jai Kishan and Band Baja Bandh Darwaza.

"We're excited to launch Sony KAL, the first South Asian FAST channel in the US. With Sony KAL, anyone in the US can get free access to more of our rich and vibrant premium programming on a smart TV, computer or phone. As our business continues to evolve, this launch follows the successful integration of SonyLIV on SLING and is part of our ongoing commitment to offer the best family oriented South Asian content in high quality to viewers across multiple platforms and devices," said Jaideep Janakiram, SVP, International Business- Head of the Americas.

Sony KAL will be available on SLING Free and as an addition to SLING International language packages at no extra cost on January 26.

"SLING and Sony have a long history of partnering to deliver compelling South Asian content to consumers in the US," said Liz Riemersma, VP of International, SLING TV - International. "The launch of Sony KAL on SLING is another milestone in that partnership. We're excited to provide this engaging new channel as a valuable addition for all SLING Desi customers."

For more information about how to get Sony KAL on SLING, visit www.sling.com/international/desi-tv/hindi and for information about Sony KAL and additional ways to watch, visit https://sonykal.com.

This launch comes on the heels of SPT's successful rollout of Sony Canal, its portfolio of Spanish-language FAST channels for the US Hispanic audience.

About Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN):

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Corporation, Japan.

SPNI has several entertainment channels In India. In the United States the network has a robust line-up of its popular channels including Sony Entertainment Television (SET), one of India's leading Hindi general entertainment television channel, SAB the family-oriented Hindi comedy entertainment channel, MAX, India's premium Hindi movies and special events channel; MAX 2, another Hindi movie channel showcasing great India cinema; YAY!, the kids entertainment channel, PAL, a genre leader in rural Hindi speaking markets (HSM) showcasing the best of Hindi general entertainment and Hindi movies from SPN's content library; Sony मराठी, the Marathi general entertainment channel; Sony AATH, the Bangla entertainment channel; Sony KAL, a FAST (free ad-supported streaming TV) GEC channel that will be available on multiple platforms like Sling, PLEX, LG, and ROKU, and SonyLIV - the digital entertainment VOD platform available on Sling.

SPNI reaches out to over 700 million viewers and is available in 167 countries. The network is recognized as an employer of choice within and outside the media industry. Sony Pictures Networks India Private Limited is in its 27th year of operations in India. It has a subsidiary, MSM-Worldwide Factual Media Private Limited and an affiliate, Bangla Entertainment Private Limited in India. In the US, SPNI channels are distributed by MSM Asia Ltd.

For more information, log onto www.sonypicturesnetworks.com.

About Sony Pictures Television

Sony Pictures Television (SPT) is one of the television industry's leading content providers, producing, distributing and carrying programming worldwide in every genre and for every platform. In addition to managing one of the industry's largest libraries of award-winning feature films, television shows and formats, SPT is home to a thriving global content business, operating a robust portfolio of wholly-owned and joint-venture production companies across the U.S., Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific, as well as linear and digital channels around the world. SPT is a Sony Pictures Entertainment Company, a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sony Group Corporation.

