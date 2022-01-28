Stephen Shaya, M.D., Speaking at World Expo January 30, 2022

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stephen Shaya, M.D., Managing Director of Akkad Holdings and Executive Servant Leader at J & B Medical, is speaking at the World Expo 2020 in Dubai. For 170 years, World Expos have provided a platform to showcase some of the most significant innovations that have truly shaped the world we live in, and this will be the first-ever expo hosted in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia. This year's World Expo focuses on inspiring and meaningful actions to address the world's most crucial challenges and opportunities. Commenting on his participation, Dr. Stephen Shaya quoted Harriet Tubman. "Every great dream begins with a dreamer. Always remember, you have within you the strength, the patience, and the passion to reach for the stars to change the world."

Jan. 30, 2022, in the USA pavilion at the World Expo Dubai, Stephen Shaya, M.D., and other world leaders involved in the global supply chain industry, will discuss and offer a solution to one of the biggest challenges the world is currently facing, the medical supply shortage. The COVID-19 Pandemic has caused chaos, panic, and widespread loss, but it also brought to light the overwhelming and dangerous inadequacies of the global supply chain for medical equipment, supplies, and personal protective equipment.

This event will highlight the outdated and inefficient state of the current global supply chain and offer a refreshing new take on how to reimagine and remodel the global supply chain to face 21st-century challenges by leveraging strategic partnerships in the UAE.

Malek El Husseini, Healthcare consultant and Asset Manager for SEE CAPITAL, added, "We are gathering key opinion leaders in the supply chain management to identify the lessons learned from COVID19 Pandemic. We are keen not to repeat the same mistakes when we have another disruption. Supply Chain management issues are global, and most countries are seeking to localize manufacturing so they can have better surveillance on the full supply chain from production until distribution, which is being characterized recently by resilience, transparency, use of new technologies such as A.I., and collaboration with different stakeholders."

Karim Attiyah, Group CEO and Managing Director of Emirates Specialized Group (ESG), added, "ESG is excited to be a part of this new strategic partnership with Akkad Holdings. Our goal is to help bring much-needed technology and innovation to the antiquated global medical supply chain. This joint venture will create value by leveraging the strengths of our individual entities from expertise and experience to resources and support. Our unique value proposition will disrupt the status quo.

Akkad Holdings is the family office of Stephen Shaya, M.D., whose family owns J & B Medical. J & B is a world-class family of businesses that span across all aspects of medical-related care, including the following: insurance covered products, national managed care contracts, medical-surgical products, retail home-care products, technology solutions, and serves as one of the largest third-party billers of consumable medical products in the United States. J&B owns HNC Virtual Care Solutions, which manages a telehealth company serving customers worldwide.

