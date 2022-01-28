RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. RevoluPAY And AEVIS EUROPA SIGN DA

Vancouver, BC, Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. (TSX-V: REVO), (Frankfurt: IJA2) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that RevoluPAY EP S.L. signed a Definitive Agreement ("DA") on the 24th of January 2022 with Aevis Europa. RevoluPAY EP S.L received a countersigned copy of the said agreement on the 26th of January 2022.



The present news release is issued in compliance with exchange policy 4.1 subsection 1.9 (b) Material Changes: "The Issuer must also disclose any Material Changes in respect of the Issuer which occur during the course of the Private Placement process."

RevoluPAY Unique PSD2 License Categories

The Company notified shareholders of granting the PSD2 license on May 21st, 2020. The "Issuer of Payment instruments" was a specific aspect of the unique license classifications granted to RevoluPAY. This feature of the PSD2 license permits RevoluPAY to ultimately develop into a Credit/Debit Card issuing entity. As cited in the Private Placement news release dated 21 January 2022, 1.26 million $CA from the pending private placement will ensure RevoluPAY EP S.L. paid-up share capital surpasses the minimum threshold recommended by the top 4 worldwide card issuer. The Company expects to close the Private Placement on or before 10th February 2022.

About RevoluPAY®

The Company's flagship Neobanking technology is RevoluPAY®, the Apple and Android multinational payment app. Conceived entirely in-house, RevoluPAY features proprietary, sector-specific technology of which the resulting source code is the Company's intellectual property. RevoluPAY's built-in features include Remittance Payments, Forex, Crypto-to-fiat exchange, Retail and Hospitality payments, Real Estate Payments, pay-as-you-go phone top-ups, Gift Cards & Online Credits, Utility Bill payments, Leisure payments, Travel Payments, etc. RevoluPAY employs blockchain protocols and is squarely aimed at the worldwide multi-billion dollar Open Banking sector and + $595 billion family remittance market. RevoluPAY® is operated by the European wholly-owned subsidiary RevoluPAY EP S.L situated in Barcelona. RevoluPAY is a licensed United States MSB, Canadian FINTRAC, and European PSD2 payment institution 6900 under the auspices of E.U. Directive 2015/2366 with EU Passporting. RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. controls five wholly-owned subsidiaries on four continents.

About RevoluGROUP Canada Inc.:

RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. is a multi-asset, multidivisional publicly traded Canadian Company deploying advanced technologies in; Banking, Mobile Apps, Money Remittance, Mobile Phone Top-Ups, EGaming, Healthcare Payments, Esports, Invoice factoring, Online Travel, Vacation Resort, Blockchain Systems, and Fintech app sectors. Click here to read more.

For further information on RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. (TSX-V: REVO), visit the Company's website at www.RevoluGROUP.com. The Company has approximately 175,480,592 shares issued and outstanding.

