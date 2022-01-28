Canacol Energy Ltd. Announces Block Purchase Under Normal Course Issuer Bid

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO US NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canacol Energy Ltd. (“Canacol” or the “Corporation”) (TSX:CNE) (OTCQX:CNNEF) (BVC:CNEC) announced today that it purchased 5,307,700 Common Shares for CAD$3.15 per share under its normal course issuer bid (the “NCIB”), relying on the block purchase exemption under the NCIB rules.

The purchase was made from an arm’s length third party via the TSX Exchange. Canacol’s management is of the view that Canacol's shares are trading at a significant discount to their net asset value. Canacol is committed to purchasing its shares under its NCIB whenever they trade at a relevant discount to their net asset value, provided that Canacol has sufficient liquidity.

The NCIB, which came into effect on December 24, 2021 and expires no later than December 23, 2022, permits Canacol to purchase and cancel up to ‎10,513,661 ‎shares. Canacol has purchased and cancelled under the NCIB approximately 5,307,700 million shares for a total cost of approximately CAD$16,719,255 million. There are remaining 5,205,961 million shares that can be purchased under the NCIB.

About Canacol

Canacol is a natural gas exploration and production company with operations focused in Colombia. The Corporation's common stock trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the OTCQX in the United States of America, and the Colombia Stock Exchange under ticker symbol CNE, CNNEF, and CNE.C, respectively.

