Istanbeautiful.com Encourages Travelers for a Touristic or Medical Trip to Istanbul in Turkey

ISTANBUL, Jan. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tourism related to culture and health is growing fast across global markets in recent years. And so Turkey continues investing millions of dollars to support the increase in this demand with long-term strategies. Istanbul, the historical and cultural capital of Turkey, is already working very hard to place on top of this race and has recently become one of the top five most visited cities for a cultural and medical trip.

The city continues to be a magnet for those who want to spend a fantastic city vacation, as well as receive medical treatment before heading back home in a replenished and healthy way. Regarding the minimum wage, cost of living, accommodation, rental, utility and management costs in 2022, the city can be considered as one of the lowest ones when compared to the UK, EU or U.S., and a superb destination for a visit.

Istanbeautiful.com here inspires visitors and provides up-to-date and key-information on what to do and where to go for both enjoying the unique experiences and getting the best medical treatments that the city offers.

About Istanbul

Istanbul is a magical city to enjoy the combination of an old and modern city, as well as the Islamic and Mediterranean mixture of cultures in a captivating atmosphere. The Hagia Sophia (8th wonder of the world), Topkapi Palace (one of the world's richest museums), and Bosphorus cruise will definitely cheer up people's hearts.

Istanbul is also a leading global destination and medical tourism center in Europe and Asia for its excellent location, world-class hospitals, world-renowned and board-certified surgeons, excellent service with very reasonable prices, as well as quality hotels, easy transportation and tourism opportunities. Medical tourists visit Istanbul especially for rhinoplasty, body aesthetics, dental treatments, bariatric surgery, neurological, oncological, and orthopedic treatments, and hair transplant in Turkey.

About Istanbeautiful.com

Established in 2011, the istanbeautiful.com is a comprehensive travel guide to Istanbul, contributing the city's tourism with its team and fellows of Istanbul locals, expats and world travelers. The website's motto is "Your Go-See-Do-Heal Advisor in Istanbul", and it gives practical information and honest advice to make its visitors get around the city like a local.

For those who are looking for things to do in the city, including top attractions, sights, hidden gems, the best time to visit, how to budget and cost of visit and living advice, as well as recommendations for top clinics and surgeons for the top cosmetic procedures to make Istanbul visit run smoothly, please see 'Going Out' and 'Medical Tourism' sections of the website.

