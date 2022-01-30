New to The Street TV Broadcast a 6- Part TV Series on Stater, an NFT Crypto Company

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media Works’ New to The Street TV announces signing a 6 - part televised series with Stater (CRYPTO: STR) ($STR) , an NFT Crypto Company.



Over the next 6-months, viewers will understand Stater’s crypto business which unlocks values and discounts when an NFT holder lends and borrow on their platform. Stater is an open-source, peer-to-peer lending platform for NFT assets. The ecosystem developed allows STR token holders to earn interest, borrow, and lend. Stater enables holders to leverage the values of NFT holders without losing ownership rights.

Bogdan Baiceanu, CEO and Co-Founder, Stater, states, “I’m excited to work with the highly professional broadcasting experts at New to The Street, while they begin to interview us regarding our Stater NFT Company. Their syndicate media outlets can expand our marketing capabilities, allowing others to learn more about our unique STR token and Stater’s loan/borrowing NFT platform. All of us at Stater look forward to explaining our ecosystem’s architecture to the New to The Street audiences as we educate and share our fundamental ongoings and successes.”

Vincent Caruso, CEO, FMW Media Corp. and the Creator / Producer of New to The Street TV, states, “We anticipate a successful Stater (CRYPTO: STR) ($STR) 6-part series throughout our syndicated television network. Our audiences should understand their platform in-depth, which acts as an escrow between lenders and borrowers. I am excited to have Stater’s management on our syndicated TV series.”

The upcoming Stater interviews will air on New to The Street TV’s domestic and international syndicated networks, including Sunday’s Newsmax TV slot, 10-11 AM ET , Fox Business Network , Bloomberg TV , and other channels; expect announcements on dates and times on future airings.

About Stater (CRYPTO: STR) ($STR) :

Stater (CRYPTO: STR) ($STR) is building an open-source lending platform for NFT assets that helps users unlock and leverage the value of their NFTs without losing ownership. The Company’s mission is to enable lending to every NFT that holds value by offering a frictionless experience and multi-chain interoperability. Stater NFT holders can unlock discounts when lending or borrowing receive community airdrops and other perks within the ecosystem. Stake STR Token gets a 5% discount from the interest rate and 5% from the loan amount. Holders can create a borrowing package and receive a loan in $STR and offer loans in $STR to borrowers that have this option enabled. The platform is currently available on Ethereum, Mainnet, and Polygon with more integrations in the pipeline - https://stater.co/ .

About FMW Media:



FMW Media operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming TV brands “New to the Street” and its blockchain show “Exploring The Block.” Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major US Television networks. The TV platforms reach over 540 million homes in the US and international markets. NEWSMAX / New to The Street TV show airs its syndication on Sundays at 10 AM ET. FMW is also one of the nation’s largest buyers of linear Television long and short-form - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

Investing in Micro-cap, Emerging Growth, and Crypto Companies is highly speculative and carries an extremely high degree of risk. An investor’s investment may be lost or impaired due to the speculative nature of the companies profiled. Readers and viewers are encouraged to invest carefully and read and evaluate all available information on companies featured on the program. Investors should read the United States Securities and Exchange Commission website, www.sec.gov , and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), www.finra.org to learn more about risks and avoid potential fraud. This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. You can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results are achieved. Read this press release along with all companies’ filings in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

