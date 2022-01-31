FEEL FOODS APPOINTS DIRECTOR AND CFO

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, Jan. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FEEL FOODS LTD. (CSE: ‘FEEL’) (OTC: ‘FLLLF’) (FSE: ‘1ZF’) announced today the appointment of Bryce Clark as director and chief financial officer, replacing current director and chief financial officer Natasha Sever effective immediately. The Company would like to thank Ms. Sever for her work with Feel Foods and wishes her the best in her future endeavors.



Mr. Clark is the principal of Bryce A. Clark & Associates Ltd., a CPA firm in Vancouver BC engaged in public accounting. Mr. Clark is a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants Association and brings more than 20 years of board experience in both private and public companies.

About Feel Foods Ltd.

FEEL is an agri-food holdings company focused on innovative products and technologies in the food services industry. They include its wholly owned Black Sheep Vegan Cheeze Company, which offers a variety of 10 unique vegan dairy substitute products currently available in over 30 retail locations and its 100% owned Be Good Plant-based Foods line of plant-based chicken, pork and beef products. FEEL is currently investing in the research and development of keto-friendly plant-based candy products.

