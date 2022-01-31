English Dutch

Regulated information

Nazareth (Belgium)/Rotterdam (The Netherlands), 31 January 2022 – 7:00 AM CET

Disclosure of received notification of FMR LLC

Pursuant to the Belgian law of 2 May 2007 regarding the disclosure of major shareholdings in listed companies, Fagron received a notification from FMR LLC.

Notification of FMR LLC

On 28 January 2022, Fagron received a notification that the shareholding of FMR LLC had crossed the disclosure threshold of 5% on 26 January 2022 as the result of the acquisition of voting securities or voting rights.

The notification is made by a ‘parent undertaking or a controlling person’.

On 26 January 2022, FMR LLC held a total of 3,692,481 voting rights. 1,596,897 voting rights are held by Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC, 953,081 shares are held by FIAM LLC, 577,308 voting rights are held by FMR Investment Management (UK) Limited, and 565,195 shares are held by Fidelity Institutional Asset Management Trust Company.

Based on the denominator of 72,960,154 (total number of voting rights), FMR LLC held 5.06% of the total number of voting rights on 26 January 2022.

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held: Fidelity Institutional Asset Management Trust Company and FIAM LLC are controlled by FIAM Holdings LLC, FIAM Holdings LLC is controlled by FMR LLC, Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC is controlled by FMR LLC, FMR Investment Management (UK) Limited is controlled by Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC, FMR LLC is not a controlled entity.

The notification of FMR LLC can be viewed on investors.fagron.com via this link.

Further information

Karen Berg

Global Investor Relations Manager

Tel. +31 6 53 44 91 99

karen.berg@fagron.com

About Fagron

Fagron is a leading global company active in pharmaceutical compounding, focusing on delivering personalized medicine to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics and patients in 35 countries around the world.

Belgian company Fagron NV has its registered office in Nazareth and is listed on Euronext Brussels and Euronext Amsterdam under the ticker symbol ‘FAGR’. Fagron’s operational activities are managed by the Dutch company Fagron BV, which is headquartered in Rotterdam.

In the event of differences between the English translation and the Dutch original of this press release, the latter prevails.

