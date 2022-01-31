VGP NV: Enters the Hellenic Market and Announces the Appointment of Stratos Iliou as Country Manager VGP Greece

English Dutch

Antwerp/Belgium – Athens/Greece, 31 January 2022, 07:00 am CET – VGP, a pan-European provider of high-quality logistics and semi-industrial real estate, enters the Greek market with the opening of an office in Athens and appoints Stratos Iliou as Country Manager for VGP Greece.

Stratos who started with VGP on 1 January will be responsible for the expansion of the Group’s portfolio in the Hellenic market. In the coming period the focus will be on identifying suitable development locations.

Stratos Iliou comments: “I am excited to take up the position of Country Manager at VGP as it is a new challenge for me. VGP is on a high growth trajectory, and I am thrilled to contribute to the further European development of the company. I am particularly impressed by the family culture of the company and its flexible and highly effective organization. The quality of VGP's real estate construction will set new standards in the Greek market and will offer upgraded services to our clients.”

Jan Van Geet, CEO of VGP, said: “We are very happy to be able to offer our services to clients in the Greek market. We warmly welcome Stratos and are very confident that he will be a great asset for the expansion of our Hellenic activities and for the entire VGP Group.”

Stratos has a broad experience in real estate development and management. Before joining VGP, he has worked several years as Head of Property Management for Lidl Hellas in the Thessaloniki and Attica region where he was responsible for the development of the branch network, the construction of new stores and the management of the existing network. Completing successfully more than 120 construction and acquisition projects. He holds a master’s degree in Economic Sciences from the University of National and International Economy of Sofia and a Master of Business Administration from the Leeds University Business School.

VGP N.V. is a pan-European developer, manager and owner of high-quality logistics and semi-industrial real estate. VGP operates a fully integrated business model with capabilities and longstanding expertise across the value chain. The company has a development land bank (owned or committed) of 10.94 million m² and the strategic focus is on the development of business parks. Founded in 1998 as a Belgian family-owned real estate developer in the Czech Republic, VGP with a staff of circa 350 employees owns and operates assets in 12 European countries directly and through several 50:50 joint ventures. As of June 2021, the Gross Asset Value of VGP, including the joint ventures at 100%, amounted to € 4.48 billion and the company had a Net Asset Value (EPRA NTA) of € 1.51 billion. VGP is listed on Euronext Brussels (ISIN: BE0003878957).

For more information, please visit: http://www.vgpparks.eu

