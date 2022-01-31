Speech and Voice Recognition Market Rising at a CAGR of 19.8% to be Worth USD 28.3 Billion by 2026

Pune, India, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The advent of advanced technologies in diverse industries such as healthcare, banking, medicine, and others is promoting the growth of the global Speech and Voice Recognition Market says Fortune Business Insights in their new study. As per the report, the global Speech and Voice Recognition Market, which was valued at USD 6.9 Billion in 2018, is projected to rise at a CAGR of 19.8% and reach a value of USD 28.3 Billion by the end of 2026. The study is titled “Speech and Voice Recognition Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Component (Solution, Services), By Technology (Voice Recognition, Speech Recognition), By Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud), By End-User (Healthcare, IT and Telecommunications, Automotive, BFSI, Government, Legal, Retail, Travel and Hospitality and Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026”.

Request a Sample Copy of Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/speech-and-voice-recognition-market-101382

Drivers & Restraints-

Voice Controlled Devices to find Application in Various Sectors

Various factors are responsible for the growth of the global speech and voice recognition market. Speech and voice recognition helps to recognize phrases or words and converts them to a machine-readable format. Users can control devices with the help of speech and voice as the audio and text received by such devices automatically gets converted into a machine-friendly format, making it easier for humans to operate devices without having to indulge time and effort by operating other devices such as a mouse, keyboard, and others. This is a major factor promoting the growth of the global speech and voice recognition market and is anticipated to continue doing the same during the forecast period.

Voice-controlled systems are increasingly used in smart cars, smart speakers, and other applications. Voice-controlled and speech-recognition systems are applicable in several industries such as the smartphone industry, assistance applications, embedded devices, dictation appliances, and others. As per the Adobe Analytics Survey, voice recognition used on smart speakers and smartphones today is mostly used for searching music, fun questions followed by online search, maps and directions, weather forecasts, news, and others. This indicates a remarkable speech and voice recognition market growth in the forecast duration.

However, the market may face rough waters in terms of lack of speech or voice accuracy and impaired speech. Such problems may not help the devices recognize command over voice or speech, and this may cause hindrance to the speech and voice recognition market revenue in the forecast duration.

Nevertheless, voice and speech recognition can be installed in other electronic devices such as mixers, grinders, thermostats, refrigerators, and others in the future and this is anticipated to create lucrative growth opportunities for the global market in the long run.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market,

Please Visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/speech-and-voice-recognition-market-101382

List of speech and voice recognition providers operating in the global market:

Google

Baidu

Facebook

Amazon

Advanced Voice Recognition Systems

Apple Inc

IBM

Microsoft

Brianasoft

Voicebox Technologies Corporation

Fulcrum Biometrics

Neurotechnology

M2SYS Technology

Sensory Inc.

VoiceBase

Auraya

VoiceTrust

Nuance Communications

Raytheon Company





Competitive Landscape-

Leading Players are Launching Personal Assistant Devices with Voice Recognition Technology to Gain Competitive Advantage

Several companies in the global speech and voice recognition market are focussing on different strategies to remain competitive in the market. These strategies include company collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and most importantly, new product launches. For Instance, Nuance Communication Inc., the company launched its assistance system namely Dragon Drive, that can integrate multiple devices such as cars, different household appliances, and others. This will provide real-time alerts and reminders to people about traffic updates, working schedules, daily chores, and others through Dragon Drive. Such innovations are likely to bode well for the global speech and voice recognition market in the foreseeable future.

Quick Buy- Speech and Voice Recognition Market: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101382

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2019 to 2026 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 19.8% 2028 Value Projection USD 28.3 Billion Base Year 2018 Market Size in 2020 USD 6.9 Billion Historical Data for 2015 to 2017 No. of Pages 160 Segments covered Component, Technology, Deployment, End-User and Geography Growth Drivers Voice Controlled Devices to find Application in Various Sectors North America to Remain Dominant with Large Scale Deployment of Smart Devices







Leading Players are Launching Personal Assistant Devices with Voice Recognition Technology to Gain Competitive Advantage





Based on deployment, the cloud-based segment will dominate the market in the future because it is an advanced tool for business. It also offers multiple functions such as multilingual technology for audio segmentation, speech recognition, speaker digitization for switching raw audio data and audio-visual data into the desired format, along with language identification, and others.





Speak to Our Analyst- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/speech-and-voice-recognition-market-101382





Regional Insights-

North America to Remain Dominant with Large Scale Deployment of Smart Devices

Geographically, the highest speech and voice recognition market revenue was registered in North America. The North America market was valued at US$ 2934.5 Mn in 2018. This is owing to the large-scale deployment of smart devices and surge in adoption of technologically advanced devices such as IoT and AI that is compelling people in the U.S. and Canada to opt for voice recognition devices. An estimate of one-third of people in developed nations such as the U.S. is anticipated to use voice recognition devices in near future. Another factor helping North American market to continue its dominance in the coming years is the presence of major company bases such as Raytheon BBN, AT & T, and others in its developed nations.

The report offers a comprehensive market overview, covering the most significant trends prevalent in the global market. It presents insights into the key growth drivers and restraints influencing the speech and voice recognition market growth trajectory.

Major Table of Content:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Approach Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

Global Speech and Voice Recognition Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecasts By Component (Value) Solution Services By Technology (Value) Voice Recognition Speech Recognition By Deployment Type (Value) Cloud On-Premises By End-User (Value) Healthcare IT and Telecommunications Automotive BFSI Government Legal Retail Travel and Hospitality Others By Geography (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America



TOC Continued…!

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Network Automation Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Solution, Services), By Network Type (Physical, Virtual, Hybrid), By Deployment (On Premises, Cloud), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), By End User (IT and Telecom, BFSI, Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities, Healthcare, Education, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Thermal Camera Market Size, Share and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Handheld, Mounted, and Scopes and Goggles), By Technology (Cooled, Uncooled), By Application (Monitoring and Inspection, Security and Surveillance, Detection and Measurement, Search and Rescue Operations), By End-use (Military and Defense, Industrial, Commercial, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Residential, Automotive) and Regional Forecast, 2020–2027

Risk Analytics Market Size, Share and Covid-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Software, Services), By Risk Type Application (Financial Risk, Operational Risk, Compliance Risk, Strategic Risks), By Deployment (Cloud, On-Premise), By Enterprise Size (Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises) By Industry (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), IT and Telecommunications, Healthcare) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Location-Based Services (LBS) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), By Location Type (Indoor, Outdoor), By Application (Emergency Services, Tracking Services, Navigation Services, Others), By End-User (BFSI, IT and Telecommunications, Retail, Transportation and Logistics, Government, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Smart Education and Learning Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), By Learning Mode (Collaborative Learning, Virtual Instructor Led Learning, Simulation-Based Learning, Social Learning, Blended Learning), By End User (Corporate, Academic, Government), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US:+1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FBInsightPvtLtd