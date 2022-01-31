Riber: 2021 FULL-YEAR REVENUES IN LINE WITH TARGET ABOVE €30M

English French





PRESS RELEASE

2021 FULL-YEAR REVENUES IN LINE WITH TARGET ABOVE €30M

Revenues up +3% from 2020 to €31.2m

Record revenues for services and accessories

Order book up +3% at end-2021 to €14.8m





Bezons, January 31, 2022 – 8am – RIBER, a global market leader for MBE equipment serving the semiconductor industry, is reporting its full-year revenues for 2021.

Change in revenues

€m 2021 2020 Change 1st quarter 3.2 5.4 -41% 2nd quarter 6.0 6.2 -3% 3rd quarter 6.6 5.9 +12% 4th quarter 15.4 12.7 +21% Full-year 31.2 30.2 +3% €m 2021 2020 Change Systems 17.4 18.2 -4% Services and accessories 13.8 12.0 +15% Full-year 31.2 30.2 +3%

RIBER recorded €31.2m of revenues in 2021, up 3% compared with 2020. Due to the consequences of the health crisis, the Company’s significantly increased their seasonality, with a focus on the second half of the year, especially for the systems business.

Systems revenues came to €17.4m, down 4% due to the French authorities’ refusal to grant several export licenses for a total amount of €9m in 2021. Eight MBE systems, including four production and four research units, were delivered, compared with 10 systems in 2020, with four production and six research units.

Revenues for services and accessories climbed 15% to €13.8m, representing 44.2% of the Company’s total revenues. This successful strategic development is helping further strengthen RIBER’s robust positions with its R&D and production clients, while also ramping up the recurrence of revenues across its fleet of machines.

The breakdown of full-year revenues for 2021 was as follows: 31% for Europe, 59% for Asia, 9% for North America and 1% for other countries.

Order book developments

At December 31 (€m) 2021 2020 Change Systems 7.9 5.7 +39% Services and accessories 6.9 8.7 -21% Full-year 14.8 14.4 +3%



The order book at December 31, 2021 totaled €14.8m, up 3% year-on-year. Orders for MBE systems show 39% growth to €7.9m and include three systems to be delivered in 2022. This order book does not include an additional order recorded at the start of 2022 and 3 orders pending export licenses. Orders for services and accessories were consolidated at a good level, following the major deliveries achieved at the end of 2021.

Outlook

RIBER is able to confirm its 2021 forecast of an operating income of €1.2m.

In a buoyant semiconductor market, the dynamic of RIBER’s order intake points to growth in revenues in 2022.

2021 full-year earnings will be released on April 13, 2022 (before start of trading).

About RIBER

RIBER is the global market leader for MBE - molecular beam epitaxy - equipment. It designs and produces MBE systems and evaporators for the semiconductor industry. It also provides technical and scientific support for its clients, maintaining their equipment and optimizing their performance and output levels. Through its high-tech equipment, RIBER performs an essential role in the development of advanced semiconductor systems that are used in numerous consumer applications, from information technologies to 5G telecommunications networks, OLED screens and next-generation solar cells.

RIBER is a BPI France-approved innovative company and is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (ISIN: FR0000075954).

www.riber.com

