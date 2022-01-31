Interim Results: 1 May 2021 – 31 October 2021

31 January 2022

Vast Resources plc
(‘Vast’ or the ‘Company’)

Interim Results: 1 May 2021 – 31 October 2021

Vast Resources plc, the AIM-listed mining company, is pleased to announce that it has released its unaudited interim report and financial results for period of 1 May 2021 to 31 October 2021. 

The report can be found on the Company’s website at the following address: 

https://www.vastplc.com/investor-information/document-downloads

Certain information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK Domestic Law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (“UK MAR”) until the release of this announcement.

Overview of the Interim Results for the six months to 31 October 2021

Financial

  • 39% increase in administrative and overhead expenses for the six month period ended 31 October 2021 ($2.318 million) compared to the six month period ended 31 October 2020 ($1.672 million). The increase reflects additional overhead at the Baita Plai Mine to support production and costs associated with Covid-19 health and safety protocols. Administrative and overhead expenses for the six month period ended 31 October 2021 ($2.318 million) are lower compared to the six month period ended 30 April 2021 ($2.567 million).
  • Foreign exchange loss of $1.109 million for the period compared to a gain of $2.015 million for the six month period ended 31 October 2020. These losses are partially offset by exchange gains on translation of foreign operations ($0.542 million).
  • $6.280 million increase in losses after taxation from continuing operations in the period ($7.320 million) compared to the six month period ended 31 October 2020 ($1.040 million). This increase is mainly driven by a swing in exchange gain / (loss) of $3.124 million and gross loss of $2.101 million.
  • Cash balances at the end of the period $0.055 million compared to $0.239 million as at 31 October 2020.

Operational Development

  • As announced on 1 October 2021, the Company confirmed the suitability of X-Ray Sorting Technology (‘XRT’) to optimise the Manaila Polymetallic Mine’s production profile, which is expected to result in a substantial improvement in the economics of the mine. The test results conducted by TOMRA indicate that an XRT machine can substantially reduce transportation and production costs. It is for these reasons that the Company is planning to recommence production which will be dependent upon obtaining financing.

Funding

Share issues during the period: gross proceeds / consideration before cost of issue

£$Shares IssuedIssued to
1,536,9402,114,97224,395,870Placing with investors
225,600311,5883,580,952Subscription by investors
1,762,5402,426,56027,976,822 

On 6 May 2021 the Company concluded a capital reorganisation which comprised two distinct parts, firstly a consolidation of the existing Ordinary Shares on a 1 for 100 basis, and then a subdivision of each resulting ordinary share of 10p into one new Ordinary Share and eleven new Deferred Shares. The effect of this reorganisation was to reduce the number of ordinary shares in issue by a factor of 100. The loss per share comparatives for the 12 months to 30 April 2021, and the 6 months to 31 October 2020 have been adjusted to reflect this reduction in shares.

Post period end:

£$Shares IssuedIssued to
1,350,0001,812,59554,000,000Placing with investors
185,585250,0009,306,341Settle debt
1,535,5852,062,59563,306,341 

Debt Funding

Post period end:

  • The Company repaid $250,000 of the principal of the first tranche of the Atlas facility through the issuance of shares.
  • The Company has received a binding term sheet for the refinancing of the outstanding amount owed to Atlas . The term sheet is conditional on the transfer of client funds upon the execution of appropriate legal documentation including assignment of the relevant security assets. The Company and Atlas have executed legal documentation for a variation in the terms of the bond to extend the maturity 3 months to 30 April 2022 in order to close the refinancing transaction.

Board and Management

  • Appointment of Nicolae Turdeau as Romanian Country Manager, reporting to Craig Harvey (COO).
  • Appointment of Stancu Viorel as General Manager, reporting to Nicolae Turdeau (Country Manager), replacing Marcus Brewster who left the Company.
  • Appointment of Nigel Wyatt as independent Non-Executive Director.

Post period end:

  • Andrew Hall was formally appointed to the Board on 7 December 2021 as Commercial Director. Andrew’s responsibilities comprise the Company’s strategic business initiatives, capital raising, managing offtake relationships as well as leading the Company’s external and investor communications.
  • On 7 December 2021 Roy Tucker relinquished his executive functions but remains a Non-Executive Director at the request of the Board to make available his in-depth knowledge and understanding of the Company.

CHAIRMAN’S STATEMENT

The period under review has been an extremely challenging one for the Company.

The Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine (‘BPPM’) experienced complications and production delays due to encountering friable ground at the faces that required extra tunnelling to safely re-enter the resource. The team successfully navigated these challenges, which should not be considered unusual for such a complex mining project, and I am pleased to report that production subsequent to the period end has steadily increased.

We have been actively engaging with investors with the objective of refinancing Atlas and Mercuria, supporting the restart of the Manaila Polymetallic Mine (‘MPM’) which is currently on care and maintenance, and to provide general working capital. I am pleased to report that we received a binding term sheet for the refinancing of the Atlas Tranche 1 bond. The term sheet is conditional on the transfer of client funds upon the execution of appropriate legal documentation including assignment of the relevant security assets. The Company and Atlas have concluded an agreement to allow for a 3 month extension to the maturity of the bond which now becomes due on 30 April 2022 in order to close the refinancing transaction.

The Company continues discussions to finalise the right to mine diamonds for the Company at the community diamond concession. Our discussions with the various Zimbabwe stakeholders remain in line with previous expectations, other than on timing, and we remain confident that we will be able to commence our mining operations in due course.

On 23 August 2021, Nigel Wyatt was appointed as an independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Nigel has held senior positions in several mining and engineering companies primarily in Southern Africa. Andrew Hall was formally appointed to the Board on 7 December 2021 as Commercial Director. Andrew’s responsibilities comprise the Company’s strategic business initiatives, capital raising, managing offtake relationships as well as leading the Company’s external and investor communications. On 7 December 2021 Roy Tucker relinquished his executive functions but remains a Non-Executive Director. At the request of the Board, his in-depth knowledge and understanding of the Company remains available through a consultancy agreement.

In May 2021, the Company’s ordinary share capital was reorganised and consolidated so that the number of ordinary shares in issue was reduced by a factor of 100. The capital reorganisation comprised two distinct parts, firstly a consolidation of the existing ordinary shares on a 1 for 100 basis, and then a subdivision of each resulting ordinary share of 10p into one new ordinary share of 0.1p and eleven new deferred shares of 0.9p each.

I wish all our stakeholders well in these difficult times and, as always, remain committed to the safety of our employees and the communities in which we operate. With increasing production at BPPM and other projects in the pipeline, the Board remains optimistic for the future success of the Company.

Brian Moritz
Chairman

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER’S REPORT

The half year to 31 October 2021 has been another challenging period for the Company. The Company experienced complications and delays to production at the Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine (‘BPPM’) due to encountering friable ground at the faces that required extra tunnelling to come back into the resource. The Company successfully worked around this issue. This is testament to the establishment of a strong leadership team in Romania and the continued implementation of processes, procedures, and technical capabilities that provide the necessary platform to realise the value of BPPM. I am pleased to report that production has steadily increased since October 2021. In the quarter to 31 December, the mine steadily increased production numbers, with December contributing almost 50% of the total. We believe we have established the mining and production base on which to expand volumes and achieve profitability in the very near term.

Our Manaila Polymetallic Mine (‘MPM’) remained on care and maintenance during the period and we plan to restart production once we have successfully engaged new lenders for the project. The Company assessed the suitability of X-Ray Sorting Technology (XRT) to optimise the mine’s production profile. The assessment indicates that the implementation of XRT equipment would significantly improve the economics of MPM by reducing transportation and production expenses. The combination of MPM and BPPM production would also provide more favourable export logistics and the restart would represent an important part of the Company’s short-term strategy.

The Company has been actively engaged in acquiring new financing in order to refinance Tranche 1 of the Atlas bond facility and for financing for the Manaila restart and general working capital. We have received a binding term sheet with a new lender to repay the Atlas loan facility in full. The term sheet is conditional on the transfer of client funds upon the execution of appropriate legal documentation including assignment of the relevant security assets. The Company and Atlas have executed legal documentation for a variation in the terms of the bond to allow for a 3 month extension to 30 April 2022 in order to close the refinancing transaction.

The Company continues discussions with stakeholders regarding the right to mine diamonds for the Company at the community diamond concession. All stakeholders continue to express their support and the Company remains confident that an agreement will be finalised in due course.

On 4 May 2021 the Company appointed Nicolae Turdean as Romanian Country Manager. Nicolae has many years of experience in the mining industry, predominantly in Romania. Most recently, Nicolae held the position of President of the National Agency for Mineral Resources. Prior to this, Nicolae was the Chief Executive Officer of Cupra Min SA, the state-owned copper producer. Nicolae’s joining together with other key hires and appointments has strengthened the Company’s management and technical capabilities to successfully mine at BPPM.

Many thanks to fellow Board members and management for the commitment and hard work that has been put into the Group. I thank all our stakeholders for their support through these challenging times.

Andrew Prelea
Chief Executive Officer

Condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income
for the six months ended 31 October 2021

  31 Oct 202130 Apr 202131 Oct 2020
  6 Months12 Months6 Months
  GroupGroupGroup
  UnauditedAuditedUnaudited
 Note$’000$’000$’000
Revenue 1,143896-
Cost of sales (3,244)(2,642)-
Gross profit / (loss) (2,101)(1,746)-
Overhead expenses (3,733)(2,439)13
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment (344)(724)(398)
Profit / (loss) on sale of property, plant and equipment -2-
Share option and warrant expense -(178)-
Sundry income 388868
Exchange gain / (loss) (1,109)2,6122,015
Other administrative and overhead expenses (2,318)(4,239)(1,672)
     
Fair value movement in available for sale investments -(29)-
Profit / (loss) from operations (5,834)(4,214) 13
Finance income -459
Finance expense (1,486)(3,509)(1,112)
Loss before taxation from continuing operations (7,320)(7,719)(1,040)
Taxation charge ---
Total (loss) after taxation for the period (7,320)(7,719)(1,040)
Other comprehensive income    
Items that may be subsequently reclassified to either profit or loss    
(Loss) / gain on available for sale financial assets ---
Exchange gain /(loss) on translation of foreign operations 542(1,740)(1,412)
Total comprehensive profit / (loss) for the period (6,778)(9,459)(2,452)
     
Total profit / (loss) attributable to:    
- the equity holders of the parent company (7,320)(7,755)(1,076)
- non-controlling interests -3636
  (7,320)(7,719)(1,040)
Total comprehensive profit / (loss) attributable to:    
- the equity holders of the parent company (6,778)(9,495)(2,488)
- non-controlling interests -3636
  (6,778)(9,459)(2,452)
Loss per share – basic and diluted4(3.27)(4.90)(0.89)

Condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity

for the six months ended 31 October 2021

  Share capital Share premium Share option reserve Foreign currency translation reserve Retained deficit Total Non-controlling interests Total
  $’000 $’000 $’000 $’000 $’000 $’000 $’000 $’000
At 30 April 202027,096 82,997 2,983 (855)(107,377)4,844 (349)4,495
Total comprehensive loss for the period---(1,412)(1,076)(2,488)36(2,452)
Share option and warrant charges------ --
Share options and warrants lapsed------ --
Shares issued:        
- for cash consideration3,5031,799---5,302 -5,302
- to settle liabilities11772---189 -189
At 31 October 202030,716 84,868 2,983 (2,267)(108,453)7,847 (313)7,534
Total comprehensive loss for the period---(328)(6,679)(7,007)-(7,007)
Share option and warrant charges--178--178 -178
Share options and warrants lapsed--(179)-179- --
VBP NCI acquisition    (6,756)(6,756)313(6,443)
Shares issued:        
- for cash consideration6,1711,783---7,954 -7,954
- for NCI acquisition3,7902,653   6,443  6,443
- to settle liabilities41544---459 -459
At 30 April 202141,092 89,348 2,982 (2,595)(121,709)9,118 - 9,118
Total comprehensive loss for the period---542 (7,320)(6,778)-(6,778)
Share option and warrant charges--- --- --
Share options and warrants lapsed--- -- - --
Shares issued for cash        
- for cash consideration392,261- -- 2,300 -2,300
- to settle liabilities------ --
At 31 October 202141,131 91,609 2,982 (2,053)(129,029)4,640 - 4,640

Condensed consolidated statement of financial position
As at 31 October 2021

  31 Oct 202130 Apr 202131 Oct 2020
  UnauditedAuditedUnaudited
  Group GroupGroup
  $’000$’000$’000
AssetsNote   
Non-current assets    
Property, plant and equipment317,10017,28415,751
Available for sale investments 895891-
Investment in subsidiaries ---
  17,99518,17515,751
Current assets    
Inventory5743936840
Receivables63,2463,2072,747
Available for sale investments --977
Cash and cash equivalents 551,385239
Total current assets 4,0445,5284,803
Total Assets 22,03923,70320,554
     
Equity and Liabilities    
Capital and reserves attributable to equity holders of the Parent    
Share capital 41,13141,09230,716
Share premium 91,60989,34884,868
Share option reserve 2,9822,9822,983
Foreign currency translation reserve (2,053)(2,595)(2,267)
Retained deficit (129,029)(121,709)(108,453)
  4,6409,1187,847
Non-controlling interests --(313)
Total equity 4,6409,1187,534
     
Non-current liabilities    
Loans and borrowings7--8,605
Provisions91,1851,206473
Deferred tax liability ---
  1,1851,2069,078
Current liabilities    
Loans and borrowings710,9039,593249
Trade and other payables85,3113,7863,693
Total current liabilities 16,21413,3793,942
Total liabilities 17,39914,58513,020
Total Equity and Liabilities 22,03923,70320,554
     

Condensed consolidated statement of cash flow

for the six months ended 31 October 2021

 31 Oct 202130 Apr 202131 Oct 2020
 UnauditedAuditedUnaudited
 Group GroupGroup
 $’000$’000$’000
CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES   
Profit (loss) before taxation for the period(7,320)(7,719)(1,040)
Adjustments for:   
Depreciation and impairment charges344724398
(Profit) loss on sale of property, plant and equipment-(2)-
Share option expense-178-
Finance expense1,4863,5091,112
 (5,490)(3,310)470
Changes in working capital:   
Decrease (increase) in receivables(17)(1,513)(937)
Decrease (increase) in inventories320(981)(1,122)
Increase (decrease) in payables2,488(153)(351)
 2,791(2,647)(2,410)
    
Taxation paid---
    
Cash generated by / (used in) operations(2,699)(5,957)(1,940)
    
Investing activities:   
Payments to acquire property, plant and equipment(756)(4,391)(2,755)
Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment-2-
  . 
Total cash used in investing activities(756)(4,389)(2,755)
    
Financing Activities:   
Proceeds from the issue of ordinary shares2,30013,2565,302
Proceeds from loans and borrowings granted---
Repayment of loans and borrowings(175)(2,003)(846)
Total proceeds from financing activities2,12511,2534,456
    
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents(1,330)907(239)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period1,385478478
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 55 1,385 239
    

Interim report notes

1        Interim Report
These condensed interim financial statements, which are unaudited, are for the six months ended 31 October 2021 and consolidate the financial statements of the Company and all its subsidiaries. The statements are presented in United States Dollars.

The financial information set out in these condensed interim financial statements does not constitute statutory accounts as defined in Section 434(3) of the Companies Act 2006. The condensed interim financial statements should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements of the Group for the period ended 30 April 2021 which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs and IFRIC interpretations). The Auditor's report on those financial statements was unqualified and did not contain a statement under s.498(2) or s.498(3) of the Companies Act 2006.

While the Auditors’ report for the period ended 30 April 2021 was unqualified, it did include a material uncertainty related to going concern, to which the Auditors drew attention by way of emphasis without qualifying their report. Full details of these comments are contained in the report of the Auditors on Pages 22-26 of the annual financial statements for the period ended 30 April 2021, released elsewhere on this website on 28 October 2021. The accounts for the period have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 “Interim Financial Reporting” (“IAS 34”) and the accounting policies are consistent with those of the annual financial statements for the period ended 30 April 2021, unless otherwise stated, and those envisaged for the financial statements for the year ended 30 April 2022.

New IFRS accounting standards
At the date of authorisation of these financial statements, a number of Standards and Interpretations were in issue but were not yet effective. The Directors do not anticipate that the adoption of these standards and interpretations, or any of the amendments made to existing standards as a result of the annual improvements cycle, will have a material effect on the financial statements in the year of initial application.

Going concern
After review of the Group’s operations and ongoing refinancing discussions, the Directors have a reasonable expectation that the Group has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future. Accordingly, the Directors continue to adopt the going concern basis in preparing the unaudited condensed interim financial statements.

This interim report was approved by the Directors on 29 January 2022.

2         Segmental Analysis

  
  Mining, exploration and development Admin and corporate Total
  Europe Africa   
  $’000 $’000 $’000 $’000
Six months to 31 October 2021     
Revenue1,143--1,143
Production costs(3,244)--(3,244)
Gross profit (loss)(2,101)--(2,101)
Impairment of intangible assets- --
Depreciation(342)-(2)(344)
Profit (loss) on sale of property, plant and equipment----
Share option and warrant expense----
Sundry income38--38
Exchange (loss) gain(1,049)-(60)(1,109)
Other administrative and overhead expenses(1,622)-(696)(2,318)
Finance income----
Finance expense(276)-(1,210)(1,486)
Taxation (charge)----
Profit (loss) for the period(5,352)-(1,968)(7,320)
     
31 October 2021    
Total assets20,515-1,52422,039
Total non-current assets17,025-97017,995
Additions to non-current assets756--756
Total current assets3,490-5544,044
Total liabilities10,295-7,10417,399

2        Segmental analysis (continued)

  Mining, exploration and development Admin and corporate Total  
  Europe Africa    
  $’000 $’000 $’000 $’000  
Year to 30 April 2021     
Revenue896--896 
Production costs(2,642)--(2,642) 
Gross profit (loss)(1,746)--(1,746) 
Impairment of intangible assets---- 
Depreciation(718)-(6)(724) 
Profit (loss) on sale of property, plant and equipment2--2 
Share option and warrant expense--(178)(178) 
Sundry income88--88 
Exchange (loss) gain1,939-6732,612 
Other administrative and overhead expenses(2,036)-(2,203)(4,239) 
Fair value movement in available for sale investments--(29)(29) 
Finance income--44 
Finance expense(545)-(2,964)(3,509) 
Profit (loss) for the year(3,016)-(4,703)(7,719) 
      
30 April 2021     
Total assets20,913-2,79023,703 
Total non-current assets17,198-97718,175 
Additions to non-current assets4,390-14,391 
Total current assets3,715-1,8135,528 
Total liabilities8,878-5,70714,585 

2        Segmental analysis (continued)

  Mining, exploration and development Admin and corporate Total  
  Europe Africa    
  $’000 $’000 $’000 $’000  
Six months to 31 October 2020      
Revenue---- 
Production costs---- 
Gross profit (loss)---- 
Impairment of intangible assets---- 
Depreciation(395)-(3)(398) 
Profit (loss) on sale of property, plant and equipment---- 
Share option and warrant expense---- 
Sundry income68--68 
Exchange (loss) gain1,630-3852,015 
Other administrative and overhead expenses(744)-(928)(1,672) 
Finance income--5959 
Finance expense(267)-(845)(1,112) 
Taxation (charge)---- 
Profit (loss) for the year292-(1,332)(1,040) 
      
31 October 2020      
Total assets18,929-1,62520,554 
Total non-current assets15,648-10315,751 
Additions to non-current assets2,753-22,755 
Total current assets3,281-1,5224,803 
Total liabilities7,719-5,30113,020 

3        Property, Plant and equipment

Group Plant and machinery Fixtures, fittings and equipment Computer assets Motor vehicles Buildings and Improvements Mining assets Capital Work in progress Total
  $’000 $’000 $’000 $’000 $’000 $’000 $’000 $’000
Cost at 1 May 20203,064 48 150 265 3,093 6,127 5,206 17,953
Additions during the period27636-2,1585552,755
Reclassification363---4141,963(2,740)-
Foreign exchange movements1953827160255308956
Cost at 31 October 20203,649 57 161 298 3,667 10,503 3,329 21,664
Additions during the period-11-1-2011,4231,636
Reclassification8256-425(414)1,308(2,150)-
Foreign exchange movements80141473116141429
Cost at 30 April 20214,554 75 165 738 3,326 12,128 2,743 23,729
Additions during the period321613-197507756
Reclassification82-118--(128)-
Foreign exchange movements(189)(5)(6)(51)(115)(399)(99)(864)
Cost at 31 October 20214,405 73 165 818 3,211 11,926 3,023 23,621
Depreciation at 1 May 20202,397 47 78 151 875 1,066 604 5,218
Charge for the period174781561133-398
Reclassification-----(40)-(40)
Foreign exchange movements17135287753-337
Depreciation at 31 October 20202,742 57 91 194 1,013 1,212 604 5,913
Charge for the period13981640132-326
Reclassification-(5)5--40-40
Foreign exchange movements6853253629-166
Depreciation at 30 April 20212,949 65 100 225 1,089 1,413 604 6,445
Charge for the period14466118295-344
Reclassification--------
Foreign exchange movements(125)(4)(4)(25)(60)(50)-(268)
Depreciation at 31 October 20212,968 67 102 211 1,111 1,458 604 6,521
Net book value at 31 October 2020907 - 70 104 2,654 9,291 2,725 15,751
Net book value at 30 April 20211,605 10 65 513 2,237 10,715 2,139 17,284
Net book value at 31 October 20211,437 6 63 607 2,100 10,468 2,419 17,100

4        Loss per share

 31 Oct 202130 Apr 202131 Oct 2020
 UnauditedAuditedUnaudited
 Group GroupGroup
Profit and loss per ordinary share has been calculated using the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the relevant financial year.   
The weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue for the period is:223,953,182158,339,542120,561,158
Profit / (loss) for the period: ($’000)(7,320)(7,755)(1,076)
Profit / (loss) per share for the period - basic and diluted(3.27)(4.90)(0.89)
    
The effect of all potentially dilutive share options is anti-dilutive.

   
   

The loss per share comparatives for the 12 months to 30 April 2021, and the 6 months to 31 October 2021 have been adjusted to reflect the reduction in shares as a consequence of a capital reorganisation announced on 6 May 2021. The effect of this reorganisation was to reduce the number of ordinary shares in issue by a factor of 100.

5        Inventory

 Oct 2021Apr 2021Oct 2020
 UnauditedAuditedUnaudited
 GroupGroupGroup
 $’000$’000$’000
    
Minerals held for sale52266104
Production stockpiles6649
Consumable stores685664687
 743936840

6        Receivables

 Oct 2021Apr 2021Oct 2020
 UnauditedAuditedUnaudited
 GroupGroupGroup
 $’000$’000$’000
    
Trade receivables937899203
Other receivables1,2821,218822
Short term loans310309233
Prepayments538992
VAT6646921,397
 3,2463,2072,747

7        Loans and borrowings

 Oct 2021Apr 2021Oct 2020
 UnauditedAuditedUnaudited
 GroupGroupGroup
 $’000$’000$’000
Non-current    
Secured borrowings10,6309,3258,605
Unsecured borrowings-  
less amounts payable in less than 12 months(10,630)(9,325) 
    
 --8,605
Current    
Secured borrowings---
Unsecured borrowings272266249
Bank overdrafts12-
Current portion of long term borrowings - secured10,6309,325-
    
 10,9039,593249
Total loans and borrowings10,9039,5938,854

8        Payables

 Oct 2021Apr 2021Oct 2020
 UnauditedAuditedUnaudited
 GroupGroupGroup
 $’000$’000$’000
    
    
Trade payables1,8891,4341,287
Other payables1,003789883
Other taxes and social security taxes2,3791,5281,460
Accrued expenses403563
 5,3113,7863,693

9        Provisions

 Oct 2021Apr 2021Oct 2020
 UnauditedAuditedUnaudited
 GroupGroupGroup
 $’000$’000$’000
    
Provision for rehabilitation of mining properties   
- Provision brought forward from previous periods1,206420420
- Liability recognised during period---
- Derecognised on disposal of subsidiary---
- Adjustments to provision during period(21)78653
 1,1851,206473

10        Events after the reporting date

Shares issued and gross proceeds / consideration
    
£$Shares IssuedIssued to
1,350,0001,812,59554,000,000Placing with investors
185,585250,0009,306,341Settle debt
1,535,5852,062,59563,306,341 
  • The Company repaid $250,000 of the principal of the first tranche of the Atlas facility through the issuance of shares.
  • The Company has received a binding term sheet for the refinancing of the outstanding amount owed to Atlas. The term sheet is conditional on the transfer of client funds upon the execution of appropriate legal documentation including assignment of the relevant security assets. The Company and Atlas have executed legal documentation for a variation in the terms of the bond to allow for a 3 month extension to 30 April 2022 in order to close the refinancing transaction.