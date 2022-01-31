English Finnish

Uponor Corporation Investor news 31 January 2022 9:30 EET

Uponor publishes financial results for the year 2021 on 10 February 2022

Uponor Corporation will publish its financial results for the year 2021 on Thursday, 10 February 2022 at 08:00 EET. The report will be available on uponorgroup.com after publishing.

A live webcast will be arranged for analysts, fund managers, investors and representatives of the media, starting at 10:00 EET. The webcast, hosted by Michael Rauterkus, President and CEO, and Markus Melkko, CFO, can be viewed from https://platform.goodmood.fi/goodmood/uponor/financial-results-briefing-1122021 or Uponor’s IR app. The recorded webcast can be viewed from the above address or the app shortly after the live webcast has ended.

