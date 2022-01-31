English French

Nanterre (France), January 31, 2022

INFORMATION ON THE SUSPENSION OF TRADING OF THE FAURECIA STOCK

At Faurecia’s request, Euronext will suspend the trading of the stock (ISIN FR0000121147), as of today at market opening until the company issues a press release, in order to finalize the operations related to the expected completion of the acquisition of HELLA (project announced on August 14, 2021).

