Spalding University Online Partners With Keypath Education for Online Graduate Programs

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, USA, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spalding University Online has announced partnering with Chicago-based Keypath Education for Online Graduate Programs. The latter is a publicly-traded company (KED:ASX) that specializes in delivering online programs. The partnership has resulted in offering two new online graduate programs, i.e., a Master of Science in Nursing - Family Nurse Practitioner and a Doctor of Education in Leadership (EdD). These programs will be followed up by a few others, which will give students the ability to learn at their own pace and from any location convenient to them.

In recent years online universities have come into the limelight thanks to the increasing number of people who have chosen to learn the skills they need online. One of the challenges students have had to face since over a decade ago is finding an online learning program they can trust, since many of the early adaptors in the field were often for-profit and unaccredited universities offering degrees online.

However, all of that has changed with reputed universities like Spalding University now offering online degrees that are accredited and consequently changing lives. Spalding is a private learning institution founded in 1814 and has been associated with quality education for over two hundred years. By partnering with Chicago-based Keypath Education, the university broadens its reach to students across the country.

“We think this is an excellent opportunity for students to brush up their skills, learn new skills, and maybe even switch careers. The programs offer students flexible access to our high-quality courses, especially in the health care industry. Furthermore, being an online program(s) means that those in underserved areas can take advantage of these excellent programs to become productive members of the community.” Said a representative for Spalding University.

She added, “We believe in providing a quality learning environment, something which can be experienced both offline and online. Students can expect a very similar experience to our physical campus when they work with our teachers and interact with their peers online.”

Spalding University has been associated with premium learning since its foundation in 1814. Today, the university offers the online Doctor of Education in Leadership (EdD: Leadership) program and the online Master of Science in Nursing–Family Nurse Practitioner (MSN-FNP), both of which are accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC). The MSN-FNP has an additional accreditation by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE). Students are assured of an excellent learning experience via tools and aids to make learning online more interactive and fun.

