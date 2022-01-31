Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 4

English Icelandic

In week 4 2022 Festi purchased in total 740,000 own shares for total amount of 170,470,000 ISK as follows:





Week Date Time Purchased shares Price Purchase price Total shares bought Total puchase price 4 24.1.2022 09:34:49 135.000 231 31.185.000 3.467.000 791.083.860 4 24.1.2022 10:38:58 65.000 230 14.950.000 3.532.000 806.033.860 4 25.1.2022 10:18:44 135.000 228 30.780.000 3.667.000 836.813.860 4 26.1.2022 11:13:03 135.000 232 31.320.000 3.802.000 868.133.860 4 27.1.2022 09:52:47 135.000 231 31.185.000 3.937.000 899.318.860 4 28.1.2022 14:04:38 135.000 230 31.050.000 4.072.000 930.368.860 740.000 170.470.000





Before the purchase Festi held 6,000,000 own shares or 1.85% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 4,072,000﻿ own shares for 930,368,860 ISK and holds today 10,072,000 own shares or 3.11% of issued shares.This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 14 December 2021 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 5,000,000 own shares or 1.55% of the issued shares, with the cap of 1,200 million ISK purchase price.



The execution the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.

For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. ( mki@festi.is ).



