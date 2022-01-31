Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 4

In week 4 2022 Festi purchased in total 740,000 own shares for total amount of 170,470,000 ISK as follows:
|Week
|Date
|Time
|Purchased shares
|Price
|Purchase price
|Total shares bought
|Total puchase price
|4
|24.1.2022
|09:34:49
|135.000
|231
|31.185.000
|3.467.000
|791.083.860
|4
|24.1.2022
|10:38:58
|65.000
|230
|14.950.000
|3.532.000
|806.033.860
|4
|25.1.2022
|10:18:44
|135.000
|228
|30.780.000
|3.667.000
|836.813.860
|4
|26.1.2022
|11:13:03
|135.000
|232
|31.320.000
|3.802.000
|868.133.860
|4
|27.1.2022
|09:52:47
|135.000
|231
|31.185.000
|3.937.000
|899.318.860
|4
|28.1.2022
|14:04:38
|135.000
|230
|31.050.000
|4.072.000
|930.368.860
|740.000
|170.470.000
Before the purchase Festi held 6,000,000 own shares or 1.85% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 4,072,000 own shares for 930,368,860 ISK and holds today 10,072,000 own shares or 3.11% of issued shares.This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 14 December 2021 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 5,000,000 own shares or 1.55% of the issued shares, with the cap of 1,200 million ISK purchase price.
The execution the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.
For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).