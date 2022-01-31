Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 4

In week 4 2022 Festi purchased in total 740,000 own shares for total amount of 170,470,000 ISK as follows:


WeekDateTimePurchased sharesPricePurchase priceTotal shares boughtTotal puchase price
424.1.202209:34:49135.00023131.185.0003.467.000791.083.860
424.1.202210:38:5865.00023014.950.0003.532.000806.033.860
425.1.202210:18:44135.00022830.780.0003.667.000836.813.860
426.1.202211:13:03135.00023231.320.0003.802.000868.133.860
427.1.202209:52:47135.00023131.185.0003.937.000899.318.860
428.1.202214:04:38135.00023031.050.0004.072.000930.368.860
   740.000 170.470.000  


Before the purchase Festi held 6,000,000 own shares or 1.85% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 4,072,000﻿ own shares for 930,368,860 ISK and holds today 10,072,000 own shares or 3.11% of issued shares.This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 14 December 2021 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 5,000,000 own shares or 1.55% of the issued shares, with the cap of 1,200 million ISK purchase price.

The execution the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.

For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).