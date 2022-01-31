DSV, 940 - CONCLUSION OF SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME IN DSV A/S

Company Announcement No. 940

On 26 October 2021, we initiated a share buyback programme of DKK 5,000 million, as described in Company Announcement No. 925.

The share buyback programme announced has now been concluded.

The programme has been carried out in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

Trading day Number of shares bought back Average transaction price Amount DKK Accumulated trading for days 1-62 3,256,479 1,468.29 4,781,451,205 63: 24 January 2022 73,000 1,284.91 93,798,459 64: 25 January 2022 35,128 1,276.81 44,851,761 65: 26 January 2022 2,280 1,294.77 2,952,065 66: 27 January 2022 58,425 1,317.00 76,945,965 Accumulated trading for days 1-66 3,425,312 1,459.72 4,999,999,454

As at today, DSV A/S holds a total of 6,645,364 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 in DSV A/S, corresponding to 2.77% of the total number of issued shares of 240,000,000.

The details of each transaction made under the share buyback programme are published on investor.dsv.com.

Any questions may be addressed to Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92.

