Lithium Mining: Global Markets to 2026

The market values are based on multiple factors and an analysis of manufacturers’ revenue.Market dynamics within each industry are identified.



Technological advancements and trends are reviewed, and other influential factors such as economic conditions and standards are discussed. Because this is a global study, BCC Research analyzes domestic and international technological issues and includes economic considerations.



The market segments of the report are focused on the technical and commercial aspects of lithium mining activities with respect to different types of lithium, such as lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide. The report also covers the policy and regulatory framework for lithium mining that mining companies adhere to in order to maintain environmental sustainability and to comply with government regulations.



In addition, the report analyzes the global lithium mining market by region as well as country.The forecast period for all regional segments is 2021 to 2026.



Furthermore, the report includes a comprehensive survey of the competitive landscape of the market, and it provides a detailed analysis of key market players.



The currency used in this report is U.S. dollars, with market size indicated only in millions of U.S. dollars. The revenues of the companies are derived from their annual reports. For all the companies, the revenues are given in the U.S. dollars; and for companies that report their revenue in other currencies (i.e., Euros and Pounds), the average annual currency conversion rate has been used for the particular year to convert these values into U.S. dollars. The conversion rate for each currency conversion is provided in the report.



- An up-to-date overview of the global lithium mining market

- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021 and 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

- Highlights of the current and future market potential and quantification of lithium mining market size and forecast by source type, mining (resource) type, end-use segment, and region

- In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning the major factors influencing the progress of the market (drivers and industry-specific challenges) with respect to specific growth trends, upcoming prospects and contributions to the overall market

- Impact of COVID-19 on the global market for lithium mining

- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies

- Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including Albemarle Corp., Allkem Ltd., Livent Corp., Sociedad Quimica (SQM), Tianqi Lithium, and Orocobre Ltd.



Lithium, symbolized by Li, is a chemical element of Group 1 (Ia) in the periodic table.It is a low-density metal in the alkali metal group, and it is lightest of the solid elements.



Lithium is a soft and white metal, and several of its alloys and compounds are produced on an industrial scale.



The major commercial form of lithium is lithium carbonate, scientifically known as Li2CO3, produced from lithium brines by different processes.By adding hydrochloric acid, lithium carbonate produces lithium chloride compound, which is used to produce lithium metal by electrolysis.



This lithium metal is a mixture of lithium and potassium chlorides, with a lower melting point, in the range of 400-420°C (750-790°F), than that of pure lithium chloride, which has a melting point of 610°C (1,130°F).Graphite anodes are used in the electrolysis process for lithium production, and the cathodes in this process are produced from steel.



The pure lithium formed at the cathode coalesces at the surface of the electrolyte to form a molten pool, which is protected from reaction with air by a thin film of the electrolyte.The lithium is ladled from the cell and cast by pouring it into a mold at a temperature only slightly above the melting point, leaving the solidified electrolyte behind.



The solid lithium metal is then re-melted. The lithium materials that are insoluble in the melt either float to the surface or sink to the bottom of the melt pot. The remelting step reduces the potassium content to <100 ppm (parts per million). Lithium metal, which can be drawn into a wire and rolled into sheets is harder than the other alkali metals but softer than lead.



Until 1990s, the lithium market was dominated by the Americas in terms of production from mineral deposits.In 21st century, this scenario changed completely, and most of the world’s lithium began to be produced by Australia, Chile and China, which are now among world’s largest suppliers of lithium.



Lithium is not a rare metal, as it is widely available and distributed globally.It is primarily found in large concentrations in two material types: silicate minerals and mineral-rich salt brines.



Salt brines (dry saline lake beds) were the major source of lithium in 2020 (approximately 60%), but extraction from minerals is still very significant (approximately 24%); the remaining lithium (16%) is sourced from clay deposits and other sources.

