Ultrafiltration Membranes: Technologies and Global Markets

Included in the report are descriptions of market forces relevant to ultrafiltration membranes and their areas of application.



Global markets are presented by type of ultrafiltration membrane along with growth forecasts through 2026. Estimates on sales value are based on the price in the supply chain at which the membranes are procured by the manufacturers.



Market-driving forces and industry structure are examined.International aspects are analyzed for all world regions and types of ultrafiltration membranes.



Brief profiles of major global manufacturers are presented.



The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has affected the progress of economies across the world for nearly two years. In addition to taking measures to lock down their respective countries to contain the spread of the coronavirus, especially in affected cities, various governments across the world are also taking the measures necessary to contain the economic slowdown.



The report considers the impact of COVID-19.In 2020, the growth rate of every industry across the world was impacted by the pandemic, and thus the ultrafiltration membrane market was also indirectly affected.



The market is, however, expected to bounce back in 2022, due to the relief packages and disaster aid packages provided by various governments to boost their economies.



Report Includes:

- 371 data tables and 37 additional tables

- An updated review of the global market for ultrafiltration (UF) membranes and related technologies

- Analyses of the global market trends, both in terms of valume and value, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021-2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

- Evaluation and forecast the overall market size for UF Membranes, and corresponding market share analysis by material type, membrane type, application, and region

- In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning the major factors influencing the progress of the market (benefits, and industry-specific challenges) with respect to specific growth trends, upcoming technologies, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

- Discussion of UF modules, cassettes, dialyzers, and other devices and enabling ultrafiltration membrane technologies with the greatest commercial potential over the next five years (2021 to 2026)

- Future market outlook and coverage of major UF product types and applications, both in the commercial and developmental phase

- Insight into recent industry structure, current competitive scenario, R&D activities, and regulatory and legislative issues currently focused on the industry ecosystem

- Assessment of the competitive developments such as joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, new product development, expansions, and research and development activities in the global market for ultrafiltration membrane

- Review of new patent grants by each major assignee category

- Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including Koch Separation Solutions, Pall Corp., Suez Water Technologies & Solutions, DuPont, Pentair and Toray Industries Inc.



Summary:

Ultrafiltration is a type of membrane filtration wherein forces such as pressure or concentration gradients proceed through a semipermeable membrane to isolation. For so-called retentate, suspended solids and high molecular weight solutes are retained, while water, including low molecular-weight solutes, flow via the permeate (filtrate) membrane.



Different type of modules can be used for ultrafiltration processes depending on the shape and material of the membrane. Commercial designs that are available for ultrafiltration modules differ depending on the hydrodynamic and economic constraints and the mechanical stability of the device under operating pressure. The ultrafiltration modules used in the industry are -

- Tubular modules.

- Hollow fiber.

- Spiral-wound modules.

- Flat sheet.



The membrane used for ultrafiltration is characterized by the molecular weight cut-off (MWCO). Ultrafiltration is used in crossflow mode or in dead-end mode.



Ultrafiltration membranes are relatively late entrants in potable water filtration methodologies.They must contend with established disinfection methodologies as well as with new aggressive disinfection process substitutes such as ultraviolet-based disinfection.



Within the membrane fraternity itself, ultrafiltration stakeholders have to contend with nano- and microfiltration variants.What also hampers their acceptance is the inability to deliver end-to-end solutions on a stand-alone basis.



The abovementioned challenges will drag the growth rate of ultrafiltration technology adoption to the lowest rate among peer technologies.On the positive side, however, ultrafiltration technologies stand to gain from the increased focus on reverse osmosis methodologies.



These membranes can act as effective pre-filters to the feed supplied to reverse osmosis plants. While reverse osmosis is thought to be investment intensive, the alarming water availability situation in many parts of the world has forced stakeholders to explore this option with greater vigor. Reverse osmosis cannibalizes the pure ultrafiltration market to some extent. Ultrafiltration membrane stakeholders must channel their efforts to maximize the benefits associated by partnering with reverse osmosis stakeholders.

