Two Day Virtual Medical Device Quality Systems Seminar: CAPA and European Medical Device Regulations (February 14-15, 2022)

Medical Device Companies must meet the regulatory requirements to "establish and maintain" a quality management system (QMS).

This 2-day seminar will cover the essentials of compliance for medical device companies. An efficient and effective quality system can be a competitive advantage for companies by leading to improved quality and compliance as well as optimizing the cost of quality.

This virtual seminar will get you started in setting up just such a Quality System. We'll discuss the "case for quality" and how you can use compliance, not as an end itself, but as a means to improved quality and reduced cost of non-compliance. This course will cover the essential for creating a QMS that is both effective and efficient.

This seminar will help you understand regulatory requirements and how to translate them into a quality system that is both effective and efficient. You'll learn how to plan, structure, and implement a quality system specific for your business needs. We'll explore the capabilities that every medical device company needs to ensure quality products and a compliant quality system.

We'll discuss how to create a quality strategy and plans. Will discuss methods to identify, prioritize, and analyze risks. Then will move on to continuous improvement, six sigma, and Corrective and Preventive Action to address issues within your Quality System. You'll learn how to effectively communicate and escalate risk as well as monitor performance and progress.

This seminar can help you get your quality system off to a good start and avoid common problems including MDRs, recalls, 483s, and warning letters!

The expectations for quality and compliance continue to increase. We will discuss changing regulations and expectations and what you can do to prepare for them. This seminar will allow you to interact personally with an industry expert with over 30 years of experience in medical devices.

The instructor has worked in manufacturing, design, quality, and compliance at industry leaders like GE, Johnson and Johnson, and Medtronic. She is a published author and has traveled throughout the world developing, auditing, and improving quality systems.

This 2-day virtual seminar, we will discuss:

Regulatory Expectations

How to plan, structure, and implement a quality system

Common problems and lessons from 483 and warning letters

Red-flags that your QS is not effective

Monitor and measure

Audit for self-awareness

Risk analysis and management techniques

CAPA, continuous improvement, and six sigma

Culture, Management Responsibility, and maturity

Management review and responsibility

Key Quality System elements and linkages

Learning Objectives:

Day 1:

Comparison of Quality System Regulation (21 CFR 820) to ISO13485:2016

Principles of a Quality Management System

Regulatory Expectations

How to "Establish and Maintain" a Quality System with Excellent Standard Operating Procedures

Process Approach

Practical Approaches to an Efficient and Effective Quality Management System

Lessons Learned from Warning Letters

Day 2:

Improvement Approaches

Corrective and Preventive Action

Good Documentation

Root Cause Analysis

Tool Kit

Inspection Readiness

Key Topics Covered:



Day 01 (8:00 AM - 3:00 PM PST)

08.00 AM: Session Start

8:00 AM -9:30 AM

Quality Management System Requirements for Medical Devices

Key Responsibilities

Process Approach to Quality Management Systems

Differences between QSR and ISO 13485

Lessons Learned

Key Capabilities

9:30 AM -9:45 AM: Break

9:45 AM -11:15 AM

Measurement, and Analysis

Metrics

Key Process Indicators

Management Review

Metrics Board

11:15 AM -11:30 AM: Break

11:30 AM -1:00 PM

Internal Audit for self-awareness

Risk management

Inspection Readiness

1:00 PM -1:30 PM: Lunch

1:30 PM -3:00 PM

Excellent Standard Operating Procedures

Establish and Maintain

QMS Structure

Complete and concise

Mistake Proofing

Documentation Practices

Day 02 (8:00 AM - 3:00 PM PST)

8:00 AM -9:30 AM

Regulatory Expectations

Lessons Learned

QSR vs. ISO13485

GHTF Guidance

Developing an Overall CAPA Program

9:30 AM -9:45 AM: Break

9:45 AM -11:15 AM

Sources of DATA

Analysis of Data

CAPA Process

11:15 AM -11:30 AM: Break

11:30 AM -1:00 PM

Non-conforming material

Failure Investigations

Recalls

Toolkit

Connections

Risk Management

Common Problems and Solutions

Inspection Readiness

1:00 PM -1:30 PM: Lunch

1:30 PM -3:00 PM

Root Cause Analysis

Good Documentation

Inspection Readiness

Best Practices

