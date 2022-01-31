New York, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Markets for Drug-Device Combinations" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02627559/?utm_source=GNW





This report will highlight the current and future market potential of drug-device combinations along with a detailed analysis of the competitive environment.Regulatory scenario, drivers, restraints and opportunities will be covered in the current report.



The report also covers market projections for 2026, and the market share for key market players.



The market has been segmented based on product type, application and geography.Based on product type, the market in this report is segmented into drug-device combination products such as drug eluting stents (DES), antimicrobial catheters, photodynamic therapy, autoinjectors, transdermal patches, metered dose inhalers and others), device/biologic drug-device combination products (microneedles, prefilled syringe (PFS), nasal inhalers, nanotechnology generated, implants and others), drug/biologic drug-device combination products (monoclonal antibodies, antibody-drug conjugates (ADC), wound care and others) and drug and device and biologic.



Based on application, the drug-device combination product market is segmented by treatment of the following diseases: oncology, cardiovascular diseases, metabolic disorders, respiratory diseases, orthopedic diseases and others.



The regional market analysis of drug-device combination is also covered in this report.The market has been segmented into various major geographies, including the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World regions.



Detailed analysis of major countries such as the U.S., Germany, the U.K., Italy, France, Japan, China and India are going to be covered within the regional segment. For market estimates, data are going to be provided for 2020 as the base year, with estimates for 2021 and forecast values for 2026.



Report Includes:

- 47 tables

- An overview of the global market for drug-device combination products

- Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019 to 2020, 2021 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

- Characterization and quantification of market potential for drug-device combinations by type, application, and region

- Coverage of regulatory landscape, product recalls, pipeline products, and discussion on future perspective, strategies, and developments of the industry

- Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market trends, market size, and market forecast

- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis

- Company profiles of major players, including Abbott, Boston Scientific Corp., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. and Sanofi S.A.



Summary:

The global market for drug-device combination productswas valued at REDACTED in 2020.The market is expected to growat a compound annualgrowth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED to reach about REDACTED by 2026.



Growth of the global market is attributed to the factors such as thewide range of potential applications of drug-device combinations, the increasing numberof diseases and the recent approvals of noveldrug-device combination products.



Drug-device combinations are used in drug delivery in various disease treatments.Thus, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is another factordriving this market.



According to U.S. Census estimates, people aged 65+ will make up nearly a quarterof the U.S. population by 2060. Studies showthat nearly 60% (150 million) of Americans have at least one chronic disease, and 45% (100 million) have more than one. It is estimated that by 2023, the numberof chronic disease caseswill increase to 230 million (42% of the total U.S. population).



The global market for drug-device combination products is segmented based on product type, application and region.



Reasons for Doing This Study

The first drug-device combination product was conceptualized in the 1970s, and it was regulated under FDA authority.Within next two decades, drug-device combination product drug-device combination products were regulated by the agencies the Office of Combination Products (OCP) through the use of inter-agency agreements.



In the 1990s, a provision for the regulation of drug-device combination products, the Safe Medical Devices Act (SMDA), was adopted.In 1991, the product authority regulation, 21 CFR Part 3 was introduced.



This eventually fell under the FDA Modernization Act (FDMA), which was fully enacted in 1997. The FDMA addressed pre-market approval, notification, classification, labeling,

tracking, surveillance and establishment registration, to name a few of its areas of focus. The drugdevice combination products market is still evolving, expanding its fields for better outcomes.



A combination product is a composite of two or more distinct products, called constituent parts, that are different product types. Drug-Device combination products are comprised of two or more regulated components that are physically, chemically or otherwise combined or mixed as a “single entity.” Two or more separate products that are packaged together in a single package or sold as a unit are referred as “co-packaged” products. Where drugs, devices, or biological products are packaged separately, which is used to plan or proposed labeling is intended for use only with an approved individually specified drug, device, or biological product where both are required to achieve the intended use, indication, this is often referred to as a “cross-labeled” combination product. These products are regulated under 21 CFR Part 3.2.

