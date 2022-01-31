Healthcare Asset Management Market to Reach $ 85,789.1 Million by 2028 - Increasing Need for Better Asset of Management is Driving the Healthcare Asset Management Market - Exclusive Report by Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asset management is a systematic and cost-effective system of planning, acquiring, maintaining, operating, and disposing of the machinery, equipment, and physical assets of any healthcare organization. Various advantages over losing track of medical devices, high operational costs, time saver, improved patient care, rise in staff productivity, substantial reduction in expenses and exhaustive maintenance are the prime factors that promote the use of Healthcare Asset Management in healthcare organisations. Due to these benefits Healthcare Asset Management are gaining huge importance on a global market, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Healthcare Asset Management Market by Application (Staff Management, Equipment Tracking, Patient Tracking, Supply Chain Management), by End User (Hospital/Clinic, Laboratory, Pharmaceutical), by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”. The market size stood at USD 11,987.8 Million in 2021.



The Global Healthcare Asset Management Market size is expected to reach USD 85,789.1 Million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 30.1% during the forecast period.

Click Here To Access The Free Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/healthcare-asset-management-market-1243/request-sample

(The Free Sample Of This Report Is Readily Available On Request).

Our Free Sample Reports Includes:

In-depth Industry Analysis, Introduction, Overview, and COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak.

Impact Analysis 180+ Pages Research Report (Including latest research).

Provide chapter-wise guidance on request 2021 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Trends, Size, & Share, Includes Updated List of figures and tables.

Updated Report Includes Major Market Players with their Sales Volume, Business Strategy and Revenue Analysis by using Vantage Market Research methodology.

(Please note that the sample of this report has been updated to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

The report on Healthcare Asset Management highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

Company Profiles

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Global and Regional Dynamics



Market Overview:

Increasing Demand for Healthcare Asset Management Solution in Pharmaceutical Industry is Expected to Drive the Market.

Organizations that supply medications to drug stores and healthcare centers around the country and abroad as well are under a great deal of strain to stay consistent with Food and Drug Administration (FDA) guidelines. These organisations have higher responsibility of patient care as their paramount goal. It is therefore absolutely critical for pharmaceutical firms and medication makers to stay ahead and accurate in all business practices, and that includes asset management. For Instance, the current pandemic proliferation, everyone is taking the utmost precaution to avoid this deadly virus. People are using sanitizers, masks, etc. to stop themselves from contracting or spreading the contagion. Pharmaceutical companies and hospitals are the most in focus these days as the prime production and healthcare centers. Due to these factors, there is a huge demand of Healthcare Asset Management Solution in Pharmaceutical Industry.

Purchase This Premium Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/healthcare-asset-management-market-1243/1

Benefits of Purchasing Healthcare Asset Management Market Reports:

Customer Satisfaction : Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports.

: Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports. Analyst Support : Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions.

: Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions. Assured Quality : Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports.

: Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports. Incomparable Skills: Analysts provide in-depth insights into reports.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. The Healthcare Asset Management Market also had a huge impact. Governments across the world took severe actions like border seals, lockdown, and implementing strict social distancing measures, in order to stop the swift spread of COVID-19. These actions led to a severe impact on the global economy impairing various industries. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data-points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Region 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/healthcare-asset-management-market-1243

Regional Analysis:

Increasing Growth of Healthcare Asset Management Market in North America

North America is expected to dominate the global Healthcare Asset Management Market in 2021 and is likely to continue the same trend during the forecast period. This region is dominated due to the growing concerns towards patient safety, acceptance of Healthcare Asset Management software in the medical as well as pharmaceutical industries. Major key players in countries such as U.S. and Canada are investing huge funds for Healthcare Asset Management software. Due to these factors this region is expected to flourish in coming years.

List of Prominent Players in the Healthcare Asset Management Market:

Aeroscout Industrial

Ekahau

Awarepoint Corporation

Elpas Ltd.

Radianse

Versus Technology, Inc.

Vizbee RFID Solutions

Zebra Technologies Corp.

Thingmagic

Sonitor Technologies.

IBM

Siemens

General Electric Company



This market titled “Healthcare Asset Management Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Geographic Segmentation, Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Date – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 11,987.8 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 85,789.1 Million CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 30.1% from 2022–2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016 - 2020 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered Application



• Staff Management



• Equipment Tracking



• Patient Tracking



• Supply Chain Management



End User



• Hospital/Clinic



• Laboratory



• Pharmaceutical Quantitative Data - Units Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Number of Companies Covered 10 companies with scope for including additional 15 companies upon request Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 186 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Healthcare Asset Management Market by Application (Staff Management, Equipment Tracking, Patient Tracking, Supply Chain Management), by End User (Hospital/Clinic, Laboratory, Pharmaceutical), by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)" View detailed Research Report here – https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/press-release/healthcare-asset-management-market-374908

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Healthcare Asset Management Market?

How will the Healthcare Asset Management Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Healthcare Asset Management Market?

What is the Healthcare Asset Management market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Healthcare Asset Management Market throughout the forecast period?

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/healthcare-asset-management-market-1243/request-sample

Browse More Related Report:

Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/healthcare-predictive-analytics-market-1261

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/healthcare-predictive-analytics-market-1261 Healthcare Virtual Assistance Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/healthcare-virtual-assistance-market-1256

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/healthcare-virtual-assistance-market-1256 Organs on Chips Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/organs-on-chips-market-1247

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/organs-on-chips-market-1247 Telehealth Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/telehealth-market-1246

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies. The company provides high quality data and market research reports. The company serves various enterprises and clients in a wide variety of industries. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including Chemical Materials and Energy, Food and Beverages, Healthcare Technology, etc. The company’s experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and numerous statistical tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs

Blog: