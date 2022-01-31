The Global Rail Freight Market is expected to grow by $ 29.29 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 2.15% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Rail Freight Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06225680/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the rail freight market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the low cost of rail freight and robust investments in freight corridors. In addition, the low cost of rail freight is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The rail freight market analysis includes the destination segment and geographic landscape.



The rail freight market is segmented as below:

By Destination

• Domestic

• International



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the increasing industrial and cross-border trade activitiesas one of the prime reasons driving the rail freight market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on rail freight market covers the following areas:

• Rail freight market sizing

• Rail freight market forecast

• Rail freight market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading rail freight market vendors that include BNSF Railway Co., Brookfield Business Partners L.P., Canadian National Railway Co., Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd., Colas SA, CSX Corp., Dassault Systemes SE, Deutsche Post AG, SNTFM CFR Marfa SA, and WSP Global Inc. Also, the rail freight market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

