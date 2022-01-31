The Global Prils Market is expected to grow by $ 784.14 mn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 5.43% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Prils Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06225678/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the prils market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising geriatric population and increase in chronic diseases. In addition, rising geriatric population is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The prils market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The prils market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Hypertension

• Heart failure

• Chronic kidney disorders



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the sedentary lifestyleas one of the prime reasons driving the prils market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on prils market covers the following areas:

• Prils market sizing

• Prils market forecast

• Prils market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading prils market vendors that include Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Fazio Group of Companies, Lupin Ltd., Manus Aktteva Biopharma LLP, Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Viatris Inc. Also, the prils market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

