Medical Document Management Systems Market to Reach $1223.88 Billion by 2028 - Upsurge in Number of Patients Visiting Hospitals to Surge Demand - Exclusive Report by Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Medical Document Management Systems Market is estimated to reach USD 1223.88 Billion by 2028, displaying a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5% for the duration of the forecast period from 2022-2028. The rise in the number of patients visiting hospitals owing to increasing disease prevalence is the major factor witnessing the market growth. Correspondingly, the adoption of healthcare IT is increasing in addition to the need for medical records retention is further anticipated to propel the market growth. Also, the rising government initiatives in healthcare IT sector are some of the major factors which is anticipated to drive the Medical Document Management Systems Market over the forecast period, states Vantage Market Research in a report, titled “Medical Document Management Systems Market by Solution (Document Scanning Software, Document Management Software), by Application (Medical Records Management, Documentation, Others), by Mode Of Delivery (Web-Based, Cloud-Based), by End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, Others), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”. The market size sticks up at USD 536.63 Million in 2021.



Click Here To Access The Free Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/medical-document-management-systems-market-1205/request-sample

(The Free Sample Of This Report Is Readily Available On Request).

Our Free Sample Reports Includes:

In-depth Industry Analysis, Introduction, Overview, and COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak.

Impact Analysis 190+ Pages Research Report (Including latest research)

Provide chapter-wise guidance on request 2021 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Trends, Size, & Share, Includes Updated List of figures and tables.

Updated Report Includes Major Market Players with their Sales Volume, Business Strategy and Revenue Analysis by using Vantage Market Research methodology.

(Please note that the sample of this report has been updated to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

List of Prominent Players in the Medical Document Management Systems Market:

3M Company (U.S.)

McKesson Corporation (U.S.)

GE Healthcare (U.S.)

Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc. (U.S.)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (U.S.)

Cerner Corporation (U.S.)

Toshiba Medical systems Corporation (Japan)

Kofax Ltd. (U.S.)

Hyland Software (U.S.)

EPIC Systems (U.S.)

The Report on Medical Document Management Systems Market Highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

Global and Regional Dynamics

Company Profiles

Competitive Landscape



Market Overview:

Increase in Adoption of Healthcare IT and Need for the Medical Records Retention

Since past few decades, healthcare IT sector is increasing enormously at its unprecedented level. Demand for electronic document management is increasing tremendously owing to increasing number of patients, to minimize enormous quantity of data generated, medical records retention, among others. Thus, the need to minimize the use of paper to reduce operational costs and storage issues is projected to propel the Medical Document Management Systems Market growth in near future over the forecast period. However, owing to high cost of installing and maintaining may hamper the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Purchase This Premium Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/medical-document-management-systems-market-1205/1

Benefits of Purchasing Medical Document Management Systems Market Reports:

Customer Satisfaction : Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports.

: Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports. Analyst Support : Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions.

: Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions. Assured Quality : Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports.

: Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports. Incomparable Skills: Analysts provide in-depth insights into reports.

Increasing Disease Prevalence and Population across the Globe

Since past few decades, the population across the globe is increasing tremendously. Thus, owing to the rising disease prevalence the number of patients suffering diseases is also increasing. Consequently, increasing number of patients visiting hospitals. This is increasing the demand for healthcare IT and increasing adoption of technology such as Health Information Management (HIM) and Electronic Medical Records (EMR) systems is increasing at its wildest level along with the rising need for retain patient data securely according to state, federal and local laws. With the increasing number of patients, the data generated is enormous. Thus, increasing the demand for medical document management system as well as its need for efficient management of information while ensuring security and privacy and further augmenting the market growth.

COVID-19 Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. The organic acid market also had a huge impact. Governments across the world took severe actions like border seals, lockdown, and implementing strict social distancing measures, in order to stop the swift spread of COVID-19. These actions led to a severe impact on the global economy impairing various industries. Moreover, lower raw material supply further affected the demand organic acid manufacturing across the globe. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data- points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Region 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/medical-document-management-systems-market-1205

Regional Analysis :

North America to Rule the Medical Document Management Systems Market

North America is estimated to hold the largest share for Medical Document Management Systems Market. Some of the factors driving the market in North America region are, well-developed and established healthcare industry and higher penetration rate of such systems into healthcare practices. Moreover, the presence of major key players in the region is further fuelling the market growth in the region. Furthermore, the heavy investments in research and Development (R&D) from government and several major players is anticipated to further boost the market growth.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at fastest CAGR over the forecast period. The market growth in the region is attributed to the presence of emerging economies such as India and China among others. Also, the large bae of population is further propelling the market growth in the region.

Recent Developments in the Industry:

1. In March 2020, Hyland added new capabilities to its Document Filters product offering, launching three separate updates in the last six months. Each release aims to add additional file formats – pursuing its goal of providing the most complete filtering toolkit that can process all the files that an organization encounters in a typical day. With the recent releases, Hyland now supports more than 550 file formats, of which, over 75 are supported for high-definition renditions.

2. In February 2020, Agiloft announced the addition of its new Agiloft AI Engine, complete with prebuilt AI capabilities for contract management and an open AI integration that allows customers to incorporate custom-built AI tools into the no-code-platform.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 196 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Medical Document Management Systems Market by Solution (Document Scanning Software, Document Management Software), by Application (Medical Records Management, Documentation, Others), by Mode Of Delivery (Web-Based, Cloud-Based), by End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, Others), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)" View detailed Research Report here – https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/press-release/medical-document-management-systems-market-683339

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Medical Document Management Systems Market?

How will the Medical Document Management Systems Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Medical Document Management Systems Market?

What is the Medical Document Management Systems market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Medical Document Management Systems Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled “Medical Document Management Systems Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Date – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 536.63 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 1223.88 Billion CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 12.5% from 2022–2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016 – 2020 Forecast Years 2022 – 2028 Segments Covered Solution: - Document Scanning Software, Document Management Software



Application: - Medical Records Management, Documentation, Others



Mode of Delivery: - Web-Based, Cloud-Based



End-User: - Hospitals, Clinics, Others Quantitative Data - Units Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/medical-document-management-systems-market-1205/request-sample

Browse More Related Report:

Hydroxychloroquine Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/hydroxychloroquine-market-1265

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/hydroxychloroquine-market-1265 Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) Vaccines Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/deoxyribonucleic-acid-dna-vaccines-market-1264

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/deoxyribonucleic-acid-dna-vaccines-market-1264 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/active-pharmaceutical-ingredients-market-1099

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/active-pharmaceutical-ingredients-market-1099 Naloxone Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/naloxone-market-0530

About Vantage Market Research:

Vantage Market Research is a reputed company committed to providing high quality data and market research services. The company provides quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including chemical materials and energy, food and beverages, healthcare, technology, etc. The company comprises over 125 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1,100 market research reports to its vast database every year. The company’s clientele base spans across 70% of the Global Fortune 500 companies.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs