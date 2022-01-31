CNH Industrial to announce 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full Year financial results on February 8, 2022

English Italian

London, January 31, 2022

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) announced today that its financial results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2021 will be released on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.

The Company will publish its 2021 Full Year and Fourth Quarter financial results as the pre-demerger CNH Industrial as well as a pro forma of the combined Full Year 2021 financial results for CNH Industrial, which excludes Iveco Group activities.

A live audio webcast of the financial results conference call will begin at 3:30 p.m. CET/ 2:30 p.m. GMT / 9:30 a.m. EST on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.

Details for accessing the webcast presentation are available at the following address: bit.ly/CNH_Industrial_Q4FY_2021.

For those unable to participate in the live session, a replay will remain archived in the Investors section of the corporate website (www.cnhindustrial.com) for two weeks following the conference call.

