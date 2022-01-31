Global energy retrofit systems market size to grow at 4.5% CAGR through 2027

Pune, India, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, global energy retrofit systems market share was valued at USD 142.88 million in the year 2020 and is expected to grow at 4.5% CAGR, thereby reaching a valuation of USD 194.44 million by the end of forecast period 2021-2027.

Furthermore, the research segregates the marketplace into various verticals based on type and application to determine the information on the growth rate and market share held by each of them. With the help of trustworthy sources, intel about the past data from 2018-2020, and future predictions for 2021-2027 are provided in the report.

The study conducts a comprehensive analysis of the regional markets to ascertain the regions creating lucrative prospects and generating maximum revenue for the overall environment. It also studies in detail the prominent players who are enhancing the scope of the market by outlining results from Porter’s 5 Force model to gauge the market attractiveness through 2027.

The surging efforts to improve the efficiency of energy, coupled with the growing energy consumption are factors contributing to the expansion of the market.

In this regard, reports from the International European Agency have stated that the worldwide electricity consumption is anticipated to grow by 50% during 2018 and 2050.

For the unversed, retrofit systems help in reducing costs of energy substantially, particularly in houses and offices. Numerous incentive programs and regulatory standards issued by governments in the world are likely to create lucrative opportunities for businesses in this line of work in the forthcoming years.

Despite the positive outlook, the hidden costs involved in installing the systems and the longer payback period are predicted to hinder the industry development through 2027.

Regional analysis:

As per expert analysts, Europe energy retrofit systems industry accounts for a significant revenue share at present and is poised to witness exponential growth during the assessment timeframe, due to heavy funding received from European Union (EU) for energy conservation and enhancement of energy efficiency projects. Also, growing concerns about greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, and government initiatives to decrease carbon footprint have further accelerated the progress in the regional market.

Competitive Dashboard:

Companies such as Daikin Industries Ltd., Signify N.V., Ameresco, Inc., Orion Energy Systems, Inc., Eaton Corporation PLC, Trane Technologies, Inc., AECOM Technology Corporation, Engie SA, Siemens AG, and Johnson Controls International among others are influencing the worldwide energy retrofit systems market trends.

Global Energy Retrofit Systems Market, By Product Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2027)

Envelope

HVAC Retrofit

Appliances

LED Retrofit Lighting

Global Energy Retrofit Systems Market, By Application (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2027)

Residential

Non-residential

Global Energy Retrofit Systems Market, Regional Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2027)

North America

Canada

U.S.

Europe

France

Italy

Germany

Spain

UK

ROE

Asia Pacific

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

China

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Global Energy Retrofit Systems Market, Competitive Dashboard (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2027)

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Signify N.V.

Ameresco, Inc.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc.

Eaton Corporation PLC

Trane Technologies, Inc.

AECOM Technology Corporation

Engie SASiemens AG

Johnson Controls International

