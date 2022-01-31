DFDS: MAJOR SHAREHOLDER ANNOUNCEMENT

English Danish

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT No. 3 - 31 January 2022

Lauritzen Fonden transfers shares in DFDS A/S to Lauritzen Fonden Holding ApS.



On 28 January 2022, Lauritzen Fonden transferred 24,466,240 shares in DFDS A/S, corresponding to approx. 41.73% of the company's share capital and voting rights, to its 100% owned subsidiary Lauritzen Fonden Holding ApS.

This is announced in accordance with section 38 of the Capital Markets Act, Executive Order no. 1172 of 31 October 2017 on major shareholders and section 55 of the Danish Companies Act.

Lauritzen Fonden now indirectly owns a total of 24,466,240 shares in DFDS A/S, corresponding to approx. 41.73% of the company's share capital and voting rights, and the direct owner of the shareholding is Lauritzen Fonden Holding ApS.

The transferred shares each have a nominal size of DKK 20. Each share amount of DKK 20 gives one vote.

Lauritzen Fonden: CVR no. 15 45 36 13, Tranegårdsvej 20, Hellerup

Lauritzen Fonden Holding ApS: CVR no. 22 04 20 17, Tranegårdsvej 20, Hellerup

Contact: Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59





Attachment