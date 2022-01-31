English Danish

NASDAQ Copenhagen Executive Board

Lersø Parkallé 100

DK-2100 København Ø

Telephone +45 7012 5300

31 January 2022

Company Announcement No 11/2022

Annual general meeting of Realkredit Danmark A/S



The annual general meeting of Realkredit Danmark A/S will be held on the 10’ th of March 2022 at 9 am at Lersø Parkalle 100, DK-2100 København Ø, with the following agenda:

Submission of the annual report for adoption. Proposal for discharge of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board of their liabilities. Proposal for allocation of profits or cover of losses according to the adopted Annual Report Approval of the RD Remuneration Policy and Report 2021 Election of members for the Board of Directors Appointment of state-authorised public accountants.

The Board of directors recommends renewal of Deloitte Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab as elected auditors in line with the recommendation from the Audit Committee.

The Audit Committee have been free from influence by a third party and no clause which restricts the choice of the General Meeting of shareholders to certain categories or lists of statutory auditors or audit firms has been imposed upon it.



7. Any other proposals or issues brought forward by the Board of Directors or shareholders.





The Executive Board





For further information, please contact Henrik Blavnsfeldt, Senior Vice President, on +45 45 13 20 76.

