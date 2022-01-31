The Worldwide Apheresis Industry is Expected to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2026

Dublin, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Apheresis Market - Forecasts from 2021 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global apheresis market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.78% over the forecast period to reach a market size of US$1,577.069 million in 2026 from US$996.509 million in 2019.

The global apheresis market is projected to flourish in the forecast period with the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, and the increasing number of severe injury and trauma cases. The growing demand for blood components like RBCs, WBCs, and platelets is further fueling the market demand in the forecast period. With the rise in blood donation programs creating awareness to promote voluntary blood donation is further providing an opportunity in strengthening the market growth at a significant pace during the upcoming years. Additionally, the increasing number of complex surgeries requiring blood components or apheresis for treatment purposes is propelling the market growth in the forecast period. Furthermore, the prevalence of blood disorders at the global level is also driving the market demand in the forecast period.



Geographically, North America is accounted to hold a significant market share in the global apheresis market owing to the early technology adoption and the presence of advanced medical facilities with specialized treatment procedures and equipment. The Asia Pacific region, on the other hand, is estimated to experience high growth with the growing government initiatives for blood donation, in addition, investments in providing better healthcare facilities are estimated to propel the market growth in the forecast period and the upcoming years.



The presence of blood donation programs is fuelling the growth of the global apheresis market with the increased need for the installation of apheresis equipment for safe blood donation.



Republic of Philippines, Department of Health, blood donation program is per the Republic Act No. 7719, which is also known as the National Blood Services Act of 1994. This is promoting the individuals for voluntary blood donation offering a sufficient supply of safe blood, in addition to regulating blood banks. This act further is focused on inculcating public awareness that a blood donation is a humanitarian act. The National Voluntary Blood Services Program of the Department of Health is aimed towards targeting youth as volunteers for blood donation programs. Also, this aims towards creating awareness regarding the importance of blood donation in saving millions of lives of the people in the Philippines. Based on its continuous efforts, the Department of Health in the Philippines hopes that this will encourage many individuals to vote for voluntary unpaid blood donation and ensure the supply of safe blood to meet the blood necessities in the country.



The Indian Red Cross is a voluntary humanitarian organization in India with more than 1100 branches across the nation. The organization's mission is to inspire, encourage, and initiate all forms of humanitarian activities to reduce human suffering, further contributing to creating peace. The organization is a leader in the field of blood services and is one of the largest voluntary blood banks in India since 1962. The IRCS, Indian Red Cross Society is responsible for the conduction of motivational campaigns regularly and organizes Voluntary Blood Donation Camps. It comprises over 100 blood banks throughout the country. The organization's National Headquarters blood bank is focused on motivating people for voluntary blood donation and collects around 25000 units of blood every year. The percentage of voluntary blood donation is more than 90% in IRCS in comparison to more than 20% of the blood collection by the other blood banks in Delhi.



Companies offering apheresis systems are further providing an opportunity for the market to grow in the forecast period.



Mallinckrodt company's Therakos therapeutic platforms offer the latest generation THERAKOSCELLEX Photopheresis System. This is the world's only approved, fully integrated system for the administration of autologous immune cell therapy via extracorporeal photopheresis. The system is in high demand among the academic medical centers, hospitals, and treatment centers in over 30 countries, in addition to delivering more than one million treatments at the global level.

The photopheresis system is used in the palliative treatment of skin manifestations of Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma that is not responsive to the other forms of treatment available. The apheresis system combines advanced cell collection, photoactivation, and reinfusion technologies, all in one single, integrated, closed system. This allows for single operator management of the photopheresis process and is intended for reducing the risks of infections, cross-contamination, and patient reinfusion errors.



B. Braun Melsungen AG's apheresis machine, Plasmat Futura is designed for performing H.E.L.P apheresis (heparin-induced extracorporeal LDL precipitation). This is utilized for extracorporeal elimination of LDL cholesterol in patients having a family history of hypercholesterolemia, hyperlipoproteinemia, hyperfibrinogenaemia, and transplant vasculopathy. The procedure involves the purification of blood where the plasma is initially separated from the blood cells.

By the addition of acetate buffer for acidification and heparin to the plasma LDL cholesterol, fibrinogen and lipoprotein (a) are precipitated. The precipitate is finally removed through filtration and the excess of heparin is removed by the specific adsorption from the blood plasma. In the end, the bicarbonate dialysis the initial volume, and the physiologic pH value of the processed plasma are reconstituted.

