Global pipeline monitoring system market size to record 7.8% CAGR through 2027

Pune, India, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, worldwide pipeline monitoring system market share was remunerated at USD 12.2 billion in 2020 and is projected to amass USD 20.6 billion by the year 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% throughout.

For a deep-dive analysis, the marketplace is segregated based on pipe type, solution terrain, technology ambit, and end-user scope. Industry share held by each of these segments, in consort with their contribution towards the overall valuation are entailed. In addition, comprehensive insights about the various regions are presented to help companies to identify prospective markets. Lastly, a detailed investigation of major players is contained, with glimpse into the latest mergers, collaborations, and partnership deals.

Ever-expanding pipeline infrastructure, coupled with strict government regulations for regular pipeline maintenance to ensure pipeline safety is the major factor propelling the industry growth. There has been a surge in the number of oil & gas leakage incidents, which is boosting the demand for pipeline monitoring systems.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/4520248/

For the record, pipeline monitoring system is employed in variety of applications including bacteriological & corrosion control programs, for sample collection without hazardous waste generation, for analysis of chemical treatment programs, for data collection to evaluate pipeline risk, and for integrity monitoring.

Various strategic undertakings by industry players to expand their customer base and to strengthen their position will generate lucrative opportunities, thus adding to remuneration scope.

However, limited understanding of monitoring systems implementation will act as a major restraint for the growth of industry.

Segmental overview:

As per pipe type, global pipeline monitoring system industry is divided into non-metallic, metallic, and others. Speaking of solution terrain, the market is classified into operating condition, pipeline break detection, leak detection, and others.

Moving on to technology ambit, the marketplace is bifurcated into fiber optic technology, magnetic flux leakage, smart ball, PIGs, and ultrasonic among others. Whereas, the end-user scope of the industry includes water & wastewater, crude & refined petroleum, and others.

Regional insights:

Expert verbatim cites that Asia Pacific pipeline monitoring system market size is reckoned to grow tremendously over the forecast period. This expansion is attributed to increasing oil & gas exploration as well as production activities in the region, in tandem with numerous product innovations.

To access a sample copy or view this report in detail along with the table of contents, please click the link below:

https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/global-pipeline-monitoring-system-market-size-research

Global Pipeline Monitoring System Market, by Pipe Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Non-Metallic

Metallic

Others

Global Pipeline Monitoring System Market, by Solution (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Operating Condition

Pipeline Break Detection

Leak Detection

Others

Global Pipeline Monitoring System Market, by Technology (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Fiber Optic Technology

Magnetic Flux Leakage

Smart Ball

PIGs

Ultrasonic

Others

Global Pipeline Monitoring System Market, by End User (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Water & Wastewater

Crude & Refined Petroleum

Others

Global Pipeline Monitoring System Market, Regional Landscape (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Asia Pacific

Australia

India

China

Japan

South Korea

RoAPAC

Global Pipeline Monitoring System Market, Competitive Framework (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc.

C-FER Technologies, Inc.

Pure Technologies Ltd.

BAE Systems plc

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Siemens AG

PSI Software AG

Honeywell International, Inc.

TransCanada PipeLines Limited

ORBCOMM, Inc.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Pipeline Monitoring System Market, by Region, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Pipeline Monitoring System Market, by Pipe Type, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Pipeline Monitoring System Market, by Solution, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Pipeline Monitoring System Market, by Technology, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.5. Pipeline Monitoring System Market, by End-Use Industry, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Pipeline Monitoring System Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Pipeline Monitoring System Market Dynamics

3.1. Pipeline Monitoring System Market Impact Analysis (2019-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1.1. Increase in the number of oil & gas leakage incidences/ accidents

3.1.1.2. Increasing maintenance and government regulations for pipeline safety and monitoring

3.1.2. Market Restraint

3.1.2.1. Lack of apprehensions about monitoring system implementation by operators

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

3.1.3.1. Augmented demand of pipeline monitoring due to increase in pipeline infrastructure

Chapter 4. Global Pipeline Monitoring System Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2018-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Pipeline Monitoring System Market, by Pipe Type

a. Market Snapshot

5.1. Global Pipeline Monitoring System Market by Pipe Type, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.2. Global Pipeline Monitoring System Market Estimates & Forecasts by Pipe Type 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

5.3. Pipeline Monitoring System Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.3.1. Metallic

5.3.2. Non-Metallic

5.3.3. Others

Chapter 6. Global Pipeline Monitoring System Market, by Solution

b. Market Snapshot

6.1. Global Pipeline Monitoring System Market by Solution, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.2. Global Pipeline Monitoring System Market Estimates & Forecasts by Solution 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

6.3. Pipeline Monitoring System Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.3.1. Leak Detection

6.3.2. Pipeline Break Detection

6.3.3. Operating Condition

6.3.4. Others

Chapter 7. Global Pipeline Monitoring System Market, by Technology

c. Market Snapshot

7.1. Global Pipeline Monitoring System Market by Technology, Performance - Potential Analysis

7.2. Global Pipeline Monitoring System Market Estimates & Forecasts by Technology 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

7.3. Pipeline Monitoring System Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.3.1. Ultrasonic

7.3.2. PIGs

7.3.3. Smart Ball

7.3.4. Magnetic Flux Leakage

7.3.5. Fiber Optic Technology

7.3.6. Others

Chapter 8. Global Pipeline Monitoring System Market, by End-Use Industry

d. Market Snapshot

8.1. Global Pipeline Monitoring System Market by End-Use Industry, Performance - Potential Analysis

8.2. Global Pipeline Monitoring System Market Estimates & Forecasts by End-Use Industry 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

8.3. Pipeline Monitoring System Market, Sub Segment Analysis

8.3.1. Crude & Refined Petroleum

8.3.2. Water & Wastewater

8.3.3. Others

Chapter 9. Global Pipeline Monitoring System Market, Regional Analysis

Related Report:

Global Pipeline Pigging Services Market Size, Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Application Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2020 - 2026

The global pipeline pigging services market is anticipated to witness significant growth over the coming time period owing to its increasing application across various end-use industries such as chemical, and oil & gas among others. Pigging is an important aspect of pipeline maintenance and ensures smooth operation of the pipeline. The pigging process generally refers to a technology that utilizes specialist projectiles that recover, instead of wasting residual liquids in industrial tubing or pipelines. The operators and owners of pipeline normally utilize pigs to ensure the purity of the product, identify pipeline faults, preparation for pre-commissioning as well as inspection testing, and to eliminate any unwanted materials and items from the line. From a regional frame of reference, the MEA pipeline pigging services market will witness growth owing to the growing oil & gas production coupled with significantly expanding pipeline network. Increasing focus of pipeline operators to improve flow efficiency will stimulate the service adoption across the Latin America region.

About US:

Market Study Report is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company's core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.