Everything Blockchain Acquires Trading Platform

Jacksonville, Florida, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everything Blockchain , Inc. (OTCMKTS: OBTX), an advanced platform architect, development and services company and software foundry, specializing in blockchain technologies, decentralized processing, and zero trust applications, today announced that it has acquired ATrade Desktop SoftwareTM. The trading platform was acquired for $1 million in cash.

An alternative trading system vetted trading platform, ATrade Desktop is an online stock alerts service that provides visually simplified stock alerts, including risk management, stock selection and order matching. The Company will seek appropriately licensing through multiple jurisdictions while enhancing the software through the use of Blockchain architecture and incorporating a cryptocurrency trading platform. Everything Blockchain will leverage this state-of-the-art technology to develop its new EBI Platform®, which will provide additional front-end trading services and applications. The platform will include EBITrader®, EBITraderManagement® and EBITrading Services® to offer onboarding, management transfer of assets and more for traders. The Company expects multiple rollouts as it obtains its licensing which could be as early as 3 months, with all elements operational by the end of this calendar year. Everything Blockchain is tracking at least four additional patents in support of this new product and service.

“As we continue to grow our services, locations and technology throughout the country, we also want to make it easier for traders to access everything they need at their fingertips, which is exactly what this new platform will enable,” said Everything Blockchain CEO Eric Jaffe. “We look forward to adopting ATrade’s technology to enhance trading and access as Everything Blockchain compounds its growth and expands the use of cryptocurrency.”

This recent ATrade acquisition follows on the heels of the company’s four acquisitions in 2021, including Idaho-based Mercury, Inc., a move designed to expand its solution engineering and product development reach.

About Everything Blockchain

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., Everything Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS: OBTX) is a platform developer, specializing in systems’ architecture, and a software foundry of blockchain technologies, decentralized processing, Internet of Things and Zero Trust. For more information, please visit https://www.everythingblockchain.io/

