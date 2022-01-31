MT Højgaard Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 28 September 2021, MT Højgaard Holding A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of up to 40,000 treasury shares at an aggregated price of up to DKK 11,000,000 was launched with the purpose to meet obligations arising from the company’s share-based incentive programme.
The share buy-back programme is executed pursuant to the so-called ”Safe Harbour” provisions in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. The programme will end no later than on 18 March 2022.
The following transactions have been executed from 24-28 January 2022:
|Number of
shares
|Average purchase
price (DKK)
|Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|33,019
|205.25
|6,777,076
|24 January 2022
25 January 2022
26 January 2022
27 January 2022
28 January 2022
|310
350
350
300
300
|199.57
197.86
199.87
199.68
198.00
|61,867
69,251
69,955
59,904
59,400
|Accumulated under the programme
|34,629
|7,097,453
A detailed overview of transactions executed during the period 24-28 January 2022 is attached to this announcement.
Following the above transactions, MT Højgaard Holding A/S owns a total of 109,629 treasury shares, corresponding to 1,41% of the company’s total share capital.
Contact: CFO Martin Stig Solberg may be contacted by phone on +45 2270 9365
