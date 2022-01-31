MT Højgaard Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 28 September 2021, MT Højgaard Holding A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of up to 40,000 treasury shares at an aggregated price of up to DKK 11,000,000 was launched with the purpose to meet obligations arising from the company’s share-based incentive programme.

The share buy-back programme is executed pursuant to the so-called ”Safe Harbour” provisions in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. The programme will end no later than on 18 March 2022.

The following transactions have been executed from 24-28 January 2022: 

 Number of
shares		Average purchase
price (DKK)		Transaction
value (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement33,019205.256,777,076
24 January 2022
25 January 2022
26 January 2022
27 January 2022
28 January 2022		310
350
350
300
300		199.57
197.86
199.87
199.68
198.00		61,867
69,251
69,955
59,904
59,400
Accumulated under the programme34,629 7,097,453

A detailed overview of transactions executed during the period 24-28 January 2022 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions, MT Højgaard Holding A/S owns a total of 109,629 treasury shares, corresponding to 1,41% of the company’s total share capital.

Contact: CFO Martin Stig Solberg may be contacted by phone on +45 2270 9365

