Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.
As announced on 2 November 2021, during the first phase of the program running from 3 November 2021 up to 3 May 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The first phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 24 January to Friday 28 January:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|26,168
|523,217,518
|24 January 2022
|350
|20,712.1700
|7,249,260
|25 January 2022
|370
|20,640.7600
|7,637,081
|26 January 2022
|300
|21,386.3300
|6,415,899
|27 January 2022
|280
|21,717.5700
|6,080,920
|28 January 2022
|260
|21,521.5400
|5,595,600
|Total 24-28 January 2022
|1,560
|32,978,760
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 28th of January 2022*
|1,653
|21,140.2306
|34,944,801
|Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|29,381
|591,141,079
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|29,381
|591,141,079
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|160,698
|3,433,614,814
|24 January 2022
|2,758
|22,194.6100
|61,212,734
|25 January 2022
|2,859
|22,134.7000
|63,283,107
|26 January 2022
|2,507
|22,847.8200
|57,279,485
|27 January 2022
|2,407
|23,296.1400
|56,073,809
|28 January 2022
|2,306
|23,055.0000
|53,164,830
|Total 24-28 January 2022
|12,837
|291,013,965
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 28th of January 2022*
|5,017
|22,647.1476
|113,620,739
|Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|178,552
|3,838,249,519
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|178,552
|3,838,249,519
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 130,222 A shares and 607,391 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.81% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 31 January 2022
Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901
