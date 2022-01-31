English Danish

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.

As announced on 2 November 2021, during the first phase of the program running from 3 November 2021 up to 3 May 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The first phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 24 January to Friday 28 January:



Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 26,168 523,217,518 24 January 2022 350 20,712.1700 7,249,260 25 January 2022 370 20,640.7600 7,637,081 26 January 2022 300 21,386.3300 6,415,899 27 January 2022 280 21,717.5700 6,080,920 28 January 2022 260 21,521.5400 5,595,600 Total 24-28 January 2022 1,560 32,978,760 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 28th of January 2022* 1,653 21,140.2306 34,944,801 Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 29,381 591,141,079 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 29,381 591,141,079 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 160,698 3,433,614,814 24 January 2022 2,758 22,194.6100 61,212,734 25 January 2022 2,859 22,134.7000 63,283,107 26 January 2022 2,507 22,847.8200 57,279,485 27 January 2022 2,407 23,296.1400 56,073,809 28 January 2022 2,306 23,055.0000 53,164,830 Total 24-28 January 2022 12,837 291,013,965 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 28th of January 2022* 5,017 22,647.1476 113,620,739 Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 178,552 3,838,249,519 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 178,552 3,838,249,519

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 130,222 A shares and 607,391 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.81% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 31 January 2022

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106

Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901

