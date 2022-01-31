Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

| Source: A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S

København K, DENMARK

Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.

As announced on 2 November 2021, during the first phase of the program running from 3 November 2021 up to 3 May 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The first phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).                                                                        

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 24 January to Friday 28 January:
                                  

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)26,168 523,217,518
24 January 202235020,712.17007,249,260
25 January 202237020,640.76007,637,081
26 January 202230021,386.33006,415,899
27 January 202228021,717.57006,080,920
28 January 202226021,521.54005,595,600
Total 24-28 January 20221,560 32,978,760
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 28th of January 2022*1,65321,140.230634,944,801
Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)29,381 591,141,079
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)29,381 591,141,079
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)160,698 3,433,614,814
24 January 20222,75822,194.610061,212,734
25 January 20222,85922,134.700063,283,107
26 January 20222,50722,847.820057,279,485
27 January 20222,40723,296.140056,073,809
28 January 20222,30623,055.000053,164,830
Total 24-28 January 202212,837 291,013,965
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 28th of January 2022*5,01722,647.1476113,620,739
Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)178,552 3,838,249,519
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)178,552 3,838,249,519

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.                                                            

Page 1 of 2

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 130,222 A shares and 607,391 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.81% of the share capital.                                                                                                                                           
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 31 January 2022
Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901

Page 2 of 2

Attachments


Attachments

Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 4 Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 4 2022