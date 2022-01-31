HEXO Provides Nasdaq Listing Update

English French

GATINEAU, Québec, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HEXO Corp ("HEXO", or the "Company") (TSX: HEXO; NASDAQ: HEXO), today announced that it received notification (the “Notification”) from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) that it is not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5500(a)(2) for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market, since the closing bid price for the Company’s common shares listed on Nasdaq was below US$1.00 for 30 consecutive trading days. Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) requires the common shares to maintain a minimum bid price of US$1.00 per share (the “Minimum Bid Requirement”), and Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A) provides that failure to meet such requirement exists if the deficiency continues for a period of 30 consecutive business days.

The Notification has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company’s common shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market. Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company has a period of 180 calendar days from the date of Notification, being until July 25, 2022, to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Requirement, during which time the common shares will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market. If at any time before July 25, 2022, the bid price of the common shares closes at or above US$1.00 per share for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days, the Company will regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Requirement. In the event the Company does not regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Requirement by July 25, 2022, the Company may be eligible for an additional period of 180 calendar days to regain compliance or may be subject to delisting of the common shares from the Nasdaq Capital Market. The Company’s common shares are also listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the Notification does not affect the Company’s compliance status with such listing.

