Global $218.9 Million Electric Farm Tractor Markets to 2026: Opportunities with Low Operating Costs & Increased Need for Productivity

The global electric farm tractor market was valued at $116.5 million in 2020, which is expected to grow with a CAGR of 11.1% and reach $218.9 million by 2026.

The growth in the global electric farm tractor market is expected to be driven by increasing demand for agricultural digitization and automation, along with a need for low emissions to solve the problem of pollution.

Electric Farm Tractor Market

Electric farm tractors are the new generation of tractors that are being developed by agricultural equipment manufacturers. Unlike conventionally diesel-powered tractors, electric farm tractors are run by battery. These tractors offer a wide range of benefits over conventional tractors, such as better efficiency and enhanced productivity in the agricultural field.

The electric farm tractor market is still in the developing phase. Increased research and development activities are undergoing on the development of electric vehicle technology which is expected to increase the battery life offered by these tractors and thereby increase efficiency.

Impact of COVID-19

The supply chain for the majority of the industries across the globe was impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the electric farm tractor industry. During the COVID-19 pandemic, agricultural production was hindered for farmers, which led to a decrease in their revenue generation. This has left the farmers in no position to invest in modern agricultural equipment.

Market Segmentation

Global Electric Farm Tractor Market by Application

The global electric farm tractor market in the application segment is expected to be dominated by light-duty vehicles followed by medium-duty vehicles. Since light-duty tractors have low curb weight, battery performance is better, which attracts the farmers towards these tractors.

Global Electric Farm Tractor Market by Drivetrain Technology

The global electric farm tractor market in the drivetrain technology segment is expected to be dominated by hybrid-electric vehicles. Hybrid vehicles are a great starting point for further growth in the electric farm tractor market as these vehicles are run by both fuel and battery.

Global Electric Farm Tractor Market by Battery Type

The global electric farm tractor market in the battery type segment is expected to be dominated by lead-acid batteries in 2020. Further in the forecast period, the adoption of lithium-ion batteries is expected to grow due to the advantages of these batteries over lead-acid batteries.

Global Electric Farm Tractor Market by Region

North America generated the highest revenue of $40.1 million in 2020, which is attributed to technological advancements and government support. Also, leading players in the electric farm tractor market are operating in the North America region, which gives a wide range of options to the growers purchasing electric farm tractors.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The companies that are profiled in the report have been selected based on the selective pool of players, primarily Tier-1 (holding 50-60% of the market), mid-segment players (comprising 30-40% share), and small and emerging companies (holding the balance 10-20% share), based on various factors such as product portfolio, annual revenues, market penetration, research, and development initiatives, along with a domestic and international presence in the electric farm tractor industry.

Recent Developments

In September 2021, Motivo Engineering launched e-tractor named HARVEST. It gathers energy from the solar panel, wind turbines, and other electrical grids. In one day, a single HARVEST unit can plow a field, transport items to the market, and power a home.

In August 2021, Deere & Company acquired the bear flag robotics to accelerate autonomous technology.

In June 2021, Ideanomics confirmed the full acquisition of a California-based manufacturer and supplier of electric tractors called Solectrac, Inc.

In December 2020, Sonalika launched the first field-ready electric tractor, named Tiger Electric. The high-quality battery could charge in ten hours using a home charging point.

