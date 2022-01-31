Global Electric Bus Market Size, Trends & Forecast Report 2022 Featuring Volvo Group, BYD Co, Yutong Bus Co, & Proterra

Dublin, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Electric Bus Market: Size, Trends & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2022-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides an in depth analysis of the Global electric bus market by value, by propulsion, by region, etc. The report provides a regional analysis of the electric bus market, including China. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the electric bus market.

While most of the industries worldwide suffered a negative impact of COVID-19, the electric bus Market witnessed a mixed impact on it. Initially, the market witnessed a drop in passengers, since people lessen their mobility via public transports worrying to be in contact with COVID-19 virus.

In addition to this, the market faced disruption in supply chain which acted as a challenge in manufacturing new buses. However, the market saw an increase in registration as many countries used this sector to impose recovery in their economy. Counties like China, India, and others, issued many regulations to support the electric bus market at full swing.



The Global electric bus market has increased during the years 2017-2021 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2022-2026.

The Global electric bus market is expected to increase due to the rising concern over carbon dioxide emission, traffic congestion, global emission regulations and tax incentives, rapid urbanization, rise in digitalization, growing fuel cost, and increase tourism, yet the market faces some challenges such as, high maintenance cost, limited battery capacity, etc.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall electric bus market has also been forecasted for the period 2022-2026, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



The global electric bus market is concentrated, with a few key players having a presence in China, while the remaining is fragmented among all other manufacturers. The key players of the Global electric bus market are Volvo Group, BYD Co Ltd., Yutong Bus Co Ltd. and Proterra Inc. are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Bus: An Overview

2.1.1 History of Bus

2.2 Electric Bus: An Overview

2.2.1 Categories of Electric Bus

2.2.2 History of Electric Bus

2.3 Electric Bus: Advantages and Disadvantages

2.4 Electric Bus: Segmentation by Propulsion Type

2.5 Electric Bus: Segmentation by Consumer Group



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Electric Bus Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Electric Bus Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Electric Bus Market by Stock

3.1.3 Global Electric Bus Market by Sales Volume

3.1.4 Global Electric Bus Market Stock by Propulsion (Battery electric bus (BEVs), plug-in hybrid electric bus (PHEVs), and fuel cell electric bus (FCEVs))

3.1.5 Global Electric Bus Market Sales Volume by Propulsion (Battery electric bus (BEVs), plug-in hybrid electric bus (PHEVs), and fuel cell electric bus (FCEVs))

3.2 Global Electric Bus Market: Propulsion Analysis

3.2.1 Global Battery Electric Bus Market by Stock

3.2.2 Global Battery Electric Bus Market by Sales Volume

3.2.3 Global Plug-in Hybrid Electric Bus Market by Stock

3.2.4 Global Plug-in Hybrid Electric Bus Market by Sales Volume

3.2.5 Global Fuel Cell Electric Bus Market by Stock

3.2.6 Global Fuel Cell Electric Bus Market by Sales Volume



4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 China Electric Bus Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 China Electric Bus Market by Stock

4.1.2 China Electric Bus Market by Sales Volume

4.1.3 China Electric Bus Market Stock by Propulsion (Battery electric bus (BEVs), plug-in hybrid electric bus (PHEVs), and fuel cell electric bus (FCEVs))

4.1.4 China Electric Bus Market Sales Volume by Propulsion (Battery electric bus (BEVs), plug-in hybrid electric bus (PHEVs), and fuel cell electric bus (FCEVs))

4.2 China Electric Bus Market: Propulsion Analysis

4.2.1 China Battery Electric Bus Market by Stock

4.2.2 China Battery Electric Bus Market by Sales Volume

4.2.3 China Plug-in Hybrid Electric Bus Market by Stock

4.2.4 China Plug-in Hybrid Electric Bus Market by Sales Volume

4.2.5 China Fuel Cell Electric Bus Market by Stock

4.2.6 China Fuel Cell Electric Bus Market by Sales Volume



5. Impact of COVID

5.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Electric Bus Market

5.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Electric Bus Registration

5.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Consumer Behavior on Transportation

5.1.3 Falling Global Crude Oil Prices

5.1.4 Supply Chain Disruption

5.1.5 Rising Environment Awareness

6.Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Driver

6.1.1 Rising Concern over CO2 Emission

6.1.2 Traffic Congestion

6.1.3 Global Emission Regulations and Tax Incentives

6.1.4 Rapid Urbanization

6.1.5 Rise in Digitalization

6.1.6 Growing Fuel Cost

6.1.7 Increase Tourism (e-Airbus)

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 High Maintenance Cost

6.2.2 Limited Battery Capacity

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Surging Demand for Renewable Consumption

6.3.2 Falling Down Of Lithium-ion-Battery Prices

6.3.3 Introduction of Smart Charging Solutions

6.3.4 Rising Demand For Electric School Buses

6.3.5 Lightweight Technology

6.3.6 Better Aftersales Care Programs



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Electric Bus Market Players: A Financial Comparison

7.2 Global Electric Bus Market Players : Research & Development Expenses Comparison

7.3 Global Electric Bus Market Players by Product Positioning

7.4 Global Electric Bus Market Players By Reach

7.5 North America Electric Bus Players by Market Share



8. Company Profiles

8.1 Business Overview

8.2 Financial Overview

8.3 Business Strategy

Volvo Group

BYD Co. Ltd.

Yutong Bus Co Ltd.

Proterra Inc.

