First National Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Strasburg, Virginia, UNITED STATES

STRASBURG, Va., Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First National Corporation (the “Company” or “First National”) (NASDAQ: FXNC), the bank holding company of First Bank (the “Bank”), reported unaudited consolidated net income of $2.2 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021, which included $1.3 million of merger expenses and provision for loan losses of $350 thousand. This compares to net income of $3.2 million, or $0.65 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2020 that included recovery of loan losses of $200 thousand.

For the year ending December 31, 2021, net income totaled $10.4 million, or $1.86 per diluted share, which included $3.5 million of merger expenses, and resulted in a return on average assets of 0.88% and a return on average equity of 10.30%. This compares to net income of $8.9 million, or $1.82 per diluted share, and a return on average assets of 0.98% and a return on average equity of 10.92% for the same period of 2020. Recovery of loan losses of $650 thousand and provision for loan losses of $3.0 million were included in net income for the years ending December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Key highlights of the fourth quarter of 2021 are as follows. Comparisons are to the corresponding period in the prior year unless otherwise stated:

  • Completed operational merger of The Bank of Fincastle into First Bank
    • Conversion, employee severance and vendor contract termination costs completed
    • Tangible book value per share from merger less dilutive than initial estimate
    • Goodwill from merger totaled $1.2 million, compared to initial estimate of $3.9 million
  • Completed transaction with SmartBank, which included:
    • Seven-person team lift
    • Assumption of office lease in the Richmond market
    • Acquisition of $82.6 million of loans and branch assets
  • Efficiency ratio of 64.69%
  • Net interest income increased $2.6 million, or 35%
  • Noninterest income increased $794 thousand, or 37%
  • Loans increased $195.2 million, or 31%
  • Tangible book value per share increased by 5% to $18.28

“The Company delivered impressive financial performance for the fourth quarter and for the year while absorbing expenses associated with two strategic acquisitions,” said Scott Harvard, president and chief executive officer of First National. Harvard continued, “During the quarter, our team successfully completed expansion initiatives into the Richmond and Roanoke markets and began to experience some momentum growing the loan portfolio. We are pleased that we’ve retained the total amount of deposits assumed from the Fincastle acquisition and are optimistic about the impact our newly acquired bankers and markets could have on profitability. With the combination of the dedicated employees and the recent new additions to our team, we believe our banking company is well-positioned to be a leader in Virginia banking and deliver solid returns to our investors.”

ACQUISITION OF THE BANK OF FINCASTLE

On July 1, 2021, the Company completed the acquisition of The Bank of Fincastle (“Fincastle”) for an aggregate purchase price of $33.8 million of cash and stock (the “Merger”). Fincastle was merged with and into First Bank. The former Fincastle branches operated as The Bank of Fincastle, a division of First Bank, until their systems were converted on October 16, 2021. For the three-month and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2021, the Company incurred merger expenses of $1.3 million and $3.5 million, respectively. The Company estimates it will incur approximately $20 thousand of additional merger expenses in the first quarter of 2022.

ACQUISITION OF THE SMARTBANK LOAN PORTFOLIO

On September 30, 2021, the Bank acquired $82.6 million of loans and certain branch assets from SmartBank related to their Richmond area branch, located in Glen Allen, Virginia. First Bank paid a premium based on a specific percentage of the loans sold and certain branch assets were acquired at SmartBank’s book value. Additionally, an experienced team of bankers based out of the SmartBank location have transitioned to become employees of First Bank. First Bank did not assume any deposit liabilities from SmartBank in connection with the transaction and SmartBank closed their branch operation on December 31, 2021. The Bank continued to operate its loan production office from the former branch location. First Bank’s assumption of the SmartBank’s branch office lease, acquisition of the remaining branch assets, and the transition of SmartBank employees to First Bank was completed in the fourth quarter of 2021.

SMALL BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION’S PPP

The Bank participated as a lender in the U.S. Small Business Administration’s (“SBA”) Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) to support local small businesses and non-profit organizations by providing forgivable loans. Loan fees received from the SBA are accreted into income evenly over the life of the loans, net of loan origination costs, through interest and fees on loans. PPP loans totaled $12.5 million at December 31, 2021, with $124 thousand scheduled to mature in the second and third quarters of 2022, and $12.4 million scheduled to mature in the first and second quarters of 2026.

NET INTEREST INCOME

Net interest income increased $2.6 million, or 35%, to $10.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to the same period of 2020. The increase resulted from a $2.6 million, or 32% increase in total interest and dividend income and a $60 thousand, or 9%, decrease in total interest expense. Net interest income was favorably impacted by a $385.5 million, or 43%, increase in average earning assets and was partially offset by the impact of a 17-basis point decrease in the net interest margin to 3.13% when comparing the periods.

Accretion of PPP income, net of costs, and accretion of discounts on purchased loans, net of premiums, were included in interest income and fees on loans. Accretion of PPP income totaled $285 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $388 thousand for the same period of 2020. Accretion of discounts on purchased loans totaled $158 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2021. There was no accretion of discounts on purchased loans in the fourth quarter of 2020.

PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES

The provision for loan losses totaled $350 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2021. The allowance for loan losses totaled $5.7 million, or 0.69% of total loans. The provision for loan losses resulted from $74 thousand of net charge-offs during the quarter and an increase in the general reserve component of the allowance for loan losses, which was partially offset by a decrease in the specific reserve component. The allowance for loan losses totaled $5.4 million, or 0.66% of total loans at September 30, 2021, and $7.5 million, or 1.19% of total loans at December 31, 2020. Recovery of loan losses totaled $200 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Loans 30 to 89 days past due and accruing totaled $3.2 million, or 0.39% of total loans at December 31, 2021, compared to $996 thousand, or 0.16% of total loans one year ago. Accruing substandard loans totaled $315 thousand at December 31, 2021 and $1.4 million at December 31, 2020. Nonperforming assets totaled $4.2 million, or 0.30% of total assets at December 31, 2021, compared to $6.7 million, or 0.71% of total assets at December 31, 2020. Nonperforming assets were comprised of $2.3 million of nonaccrual loans and $1.9 million of other real estate owned. There were $1.5 million of commercial rental properties included in other real estate owned that were acquired in the Merger.

During the fourth quarter of 2020 and during the first half of 2021, the Bank modified terms of certain loans for customers that were negatively impacted by the pandemic. The modifications lowered borrower’s loan payments with interest only payments for periods ranging between 6 and 24 months. Modified loans totaled $11.5 million at December 31, 2021 and were all in the lodging sector within the Bank’s commercial real estate loan portfolio. All modified loans were either performing under their modified terms or had returned to their original terms as of December 31, 2021.

NONINTEREST INCOME

Noninterest income increased $794 thousand, or 37%, to $2.9 million for the three-month period ended December 21, 2021, compared to the same period of 2020. Service charges on deposits increased $72 thousand, or 13%, ATM and check card fees increased $318 thousand, or 55%, income from bank-owned life insurance increased $28 thousand, or 23%, and fees for other customer services increased $83 thousand, or 38%, comparing the same periods. The increases were primarily attributable to the acquisition of Fincastle. Wealth management fees increased $118 thousand, or 20%, and was attributable to an increase in assets under management from growth in account values and from an increase in the number of clients being served by the wealth management division.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Noninterest expense increased $4.1 million, or 70%, to $10.0 million for the three-month period ended December 31, 2021, compared to the same period one year ago. The increase was primarily attributable to a $1.9 million increase in salaries and employee benefits, a $421 thousand increase in legal and professional fees, a $1.1 million increase in data processing fees, and a $355 thousand increase in other operating expenses, comparing the same periods. The increases were primarily attributable to the increase in the number of employees, branch offices and customers that resulted from the acquisition of Fincastle, merger expenses related to the acquisition of Fincastle, and the acquisition of the loan portfolio and branch assets from SmartBank in the Richmond market, and the hiring of their team of employees. Merger expenses incurred in the fourth quarter of 2021 totaled $1.3 million and had the largest impact on salaries and employee benefits, marketing, supplies, legal and professional fees, data processing and other operating expenses.

BALANCE SHEET

Total assets of First National increased $438.5 million, or 46%, to $1.4 billion at December 31, 2021, compared to $950.9 million at December 31, 2020. Interest-bearing deposits in banks increased $43.1 million, or 38%, total securities increased $168.4 million, or 108%, and loans increased $195.2 million, or 31%. Loans, excluding PPP loans, increased $247.5 million, or 44% and were partially offset by a $52.3 million decrease in PPP loans during the year. PPP loans totaled $12.5 million at December 31, 2021.

Total liabilities increased $406.4 million, or 47%, to $1.3 billion at December 31, 2021, compared to $866.0 million one year ago. The increase in total liabilities was primarily attributable to significant growth in deposits. Total deposits increased $406.3 million, or 48%, to $1.2 billion. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased $150.0 million, or 57%, savings and interest-bearing demand deposits increased $211.0 million, or 44%, and time deposits increased $45.4 million, or 45%.

Shareholders’ equity increased $32.1 million, or 38%, to $117.0 million at December 31, 2021, compared to one year ago, from a $7.7 million increase in retained earnings and a $27.5 million combined increase in common stock and surplus. These increases were partially offset by $3.1 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income. The Bank was considered well-capitalized at December 31, 2021.

The acquisitions of Fincastle and the SmartBank loan portfolio had a significant impact on balance sheet growth. On July 1, 2021, the acquisition date of Fincastle, The Bank of Fincastle had total assets of $267.9 million, interest-bearing deposits in banks of $43.5 million, total securities of $12.0 million, loans, net of the allowance for loan losses of $191.5 million, and total deposits of $236.3 million. On September 30, 2021, the acquisition date of SmartBank’s Richmond-area branch loan portfolio, the loans totaled $82.6 million.

On January 1, 2022, the Company redeemed $5.0 million of subordinated debt that it issued on October 30, 2015. The debt was an interest only subordinated term note due 2025 in the aggregate principal amount of $5.0 million. The note had a fixed interest rate of 6.75% per annum. Debt issuance costs related to the note were fully amortized at December 31, 2021. Although the note had a maturity date of October 1, 2025, the Company was able to prepay the note, in part or in full through maturity, at the Company's option, on any scheduled interest payment date. 

ABOUT FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

First National Corporation (NASDAQ: FXNC) is the parent company and bank holding company of First Bank, a community bank that first opened for business in 1907 in Strasburg, Virginia. The Bank offers loan and deposit products and services through its website, www.fbvirginia.com, its mobile banking platform, a network of ATMs located throughout its market area, a loan production office, a customer service center in a retirement community, and 20 bank branch office locations located throughout the Shenandoah Valley, the central regions of Virginia, the Roanoke Valley, and in the city of Richmond. In addition to providing traditional banking services, the Bank operates a wealth management division under the name First Bank Wealth Management. First Bank also owns First Bank Financial Services, Inc., which invests in entities that provide investment services and title insurance.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information contained in this discussion may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements relate to the Company’s future operations and are generally identified by phrases such as “the Company expects,” “the Company believes” or words of similar import. Although the Company believes that its expectations with respect to the forward-looking statements are based upon reliable assumptions within the bounds of its knowledge of its business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual results, performance or achievements of the Company will not differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the rapidly changing uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic and its potential adverse effect on the economy, our employees and customers, and our financial performance. For details on other factors that could affect expectations, see the risk factors and other cautionary language included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
Quarterly Performance Summary
(in thousands, except share and per share data)

  (unaudited) 
  For the Quarter Ended 
  December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  December 31, 
  2021  2021  2021  2021  2020 
Income Statement                    
Interest income                    
Interest and fees on loans $9,365  $9,215  $7,074  $7,143  $7,310 
Interest on deposits in banks  64   79   37   33   31 
Interest on federal funds sold  2   8          
Interest on securities                    
Taxable interest  920   766   697   717   567 
Tax-exempt interest  299   242   215   180   163 
Dividends  23   21   22   22   24 
Total interest income $10,673  $10,331  $8,045  $8,095  $8,095 
Interest expense                    
Interest on deposits $355  $369  $328  $363  $410 
Interest on subordinated debt  155   156   154   154   160 
Interest on junior subordinated debt  68   68   68   66   68 
Total interest expense $578  $593  $550  $583  $638 
Net interest income $10,095  $9,738  $7,495  $7,512  $7,457 
Provision for (recovery of) loan losses  350      (1,000)     (200)
Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) loan losses $9,745  $9,738  $8,495  $7,512  $7,657 
Noninterest income                    
Service charges on deposit accounts $625  $547  $447  $442  $553 
ATM and check card fees  894   753   682   601   576 
Wealth management fees  716   696   657   643   598 
Fees for other customer services  299   434   307   286   216 
Income from bank owned life insurance  152   161   100   113   124 
Net gains on securities           37   2 
Net gains on sale of loans        18   7   10 
Other operating income  260   57   224   14   73 
Total noninterest income $2,946  $2,648  $2,435  $2,143  $2,152 
Noninterest expense                    
Salaries and employee benefits $5,099  $5,446  $3,693  $3,555  $3,212 
Occupancy  510   500   399   447   422 
Equipment  527   519   433   431   440 
Marketing  179   243   138   106   112 
Supplies  168   176   77   88   90 
Legal and professional fees  731   586   483   737   310 
ATM and check card expense  317   329   268   231   253 
FDIC assessment  112   87   78   69   105 
Bank franchise tax  172   153   172   168   161 
Data processing expense  1,271   465   216   204   196 
Amortization expense  4   5   5   14   24 
Other real estate owned expense, net  12   14          
Net losses (gains) on disposal of premises and equipment  (15)            
Other operating expense  924   903   668   600   569 
Total noninterest expense $10,011  $9,426  $6,630  $6,650  $5,894 
Income before income taxes $2,680  $2,960  $4,300  $3,005  $3,915 
Income tax expense  497   562   958   569   759 
Net income $2,183  $2,398  $3,342  $2,436  $3,156 


FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
Quarterly Performance Summary
(in thousands, except share and per share data)

  (unaudited) 
  For the Quarter Ended 
  December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  December 31, 
  2021  2021  2021  2021  2020 
Common Share and Per Common Share Data                    
Net income, basic $0.35  $0.39  $0.69  $0.50  $0.65 
Weighted average shares, basic  6,226,838   6,220,456   4,868,901   4,863,823   4,858,288 
Net income, diluted $0.35  $0.38  $0.69  $0.50  $0.65 
Weighted average shares, diluted  6,235,907   6,229,524   4,873,286   4,872,097   4,861,208 
Shares outstanding at period end  6,228,176   6,226,418   4,870,459   4,868,462   4,860,399 
Tangible book value at period end $18.28  $18.11  $18.21  $17.65  $17.47 
Cash dividends $0.12  $0.12  $0.12  $0.12  $0.11 
                     
Key Performance Ratios                    
Return on average assets  0.63%  0.71%  1.31%  1.00%  1.31%
Return on average equity  7.44%  8.64%  15.33%  11.53%  15.03%
Net interest margin  3.13%  3.06%  3.10%  3.27%  3.30%
Efficiency ratio (1)  64.69%  64.86%  63.65%  64.53%  61.00%
                     
Average Balances                    
Average assets $1,366,855  $1,337,247  $1,026,583  $988,324  $954,810 
Average earning assets  1,289,977   1,272,969   976,842   937,199   904,511 
Average shareholders’ equity  116,511   110,153   87,442   85,708   83,545 
                     
Asset Quality                    
Loan charge-offs $185  $111  $1,085  $66  $165 
Loan recoveries  111   80   64   67   73 
Net charge-offs  74   31   1,021   (1)  92 
Non-accrual loans  2,304   2,158   2,102   6,814   6,714 
Other real estate owned, net 1,848   1,848          
Nonperforming assets  4,152   4,006   2,102   6,814   6,714 
Loans 30 to 89 days past due, accruing  3,235   2,707   550   906   996 
Loans over 90 days past due, accruing     7   5      302 
Troubled debt restructurings, accruing               
Special mention loans               
Substandard loans, accruing  315   319   322   1,343   1,394 
                     
Capital Ratios (2)                    
Total capital $125,934  $128,197  $95,856  $94,044  $91,243 
Tier 1 capital  120,224   122,763   90,391   86,717   84,032 
Common equity tier 1 capital  120,224   122,763   90,391   86,717   84,032 
Total capital to risk-weighted assets  14.76%  14.42%  16.25%  16.05%  15.82%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets  14.09%  13.81%  15.32%  14.80%  14.57%
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets  14.09%  13.81%  15.32%  14.80%  14.57%
Leverage ratio  8.82%  9.22%  8.78%  8.78%  8.80%


FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
Quarterly Performance Summary
(in thousands, except share and per share data)

  (unaudited) 
  For the Quarter Ended 
  December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  December 31, 
  2021  2021  2021  2021  2020 
Balance Sheet                    
Cash and due from banks $18,725  $19,182  $13,913  $11,940  $13,115 
Interest-bearing deposits in banks  157,281   95,459   114,334   164,322   114,182 
Federal funds sold     80,589          
Securities available for sale, at fair value  289,495   266,600   222,236   159,742   140,225 
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost  33,441   10,046   10,898   13,424   14,234 
Restricted securities, at cost  1,813   1,813   1,631   1,631   1,875 
Loans held for sale              245 
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses  819,408   816,977   611,883   630,716   622,429 
Other real estate owned  1,848   1,848          
Premises and equipment, net  22,403   22,401   18,876   19,087   19,319 
Accrued interest receivable  3,903   3,823   2,662   2,609   2,717 
Bank owned life insurance  24,294   24,141   18,128   18,029   17,916 
Goodwill  3,030   4,011          
Core deposit intangibles, net  154   159      5   19 
Other assets  13,641   8,740   10,032   6,625   4,656 
Total assets $1,389,436  $1,355,789  $1,024,593  $1,028,130  $950,932 
                     
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $413,188  $411,527  $290,571  $292,280  $263,229 
Savings and interest-bearing demand deposits  689,998   652,624   528,002   526,012   479,035 
Time deposits  145,566   148,419   95,732   97,765   100,197 
Total deposits $1,248,752  $1,212,570  $914,305  $916,057  $842,461 
Subordinated debt  9,993   9,993   9,992   9,992   9,991 
Junior subordinated debt  9,279   9,279   9,279   9,279   9,279 
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities  4,373   7,041   2,335   6,876   4,285 
Total liabilities $1,272,397  $1,238,883  $935,911  $942,204  $866,016 
                     
Preferred stock $  $  $  $  $ 
Common stock  7,785   7,783   6,088   6,086   6,075 
Surplus  31,966   31,889   6,295   6,214   6,151 
Retained earnings  76,990   75,554   73,901   71,144   69,292 
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net  298   1,680   2,398   2,482   3,398 
Total shareholders’ equity $117,039  $116,906  $88,682  $85,926  $84,916 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $1,389,436  $1,355,789  $1,024,593  $1,028,130  $950,932 
                     
Loan Data                    
Mortgage loans on real estate:                    
Construction and land development $55,721  $45,120  $25,035  $25,720  $27,328 
Secured by farmland  3,708   3,748   495   507   521 
Secured by 1-4 family residential  291,990   294,216   235,158   236,870   235,814 
Other real estate loans  361,213   358,895   244,960   248,357   246,362 
Loans to farmers (except those secured by real estate)  985   857   232   436   637 
Commercial and industrial loans (except those secured by real estate)  98,820   104,807   102,734   117,109   109,201 
Consumer installment loans  4,963   6,577   5,179   5,684   6,458 
Deposit overdrafts  175   172   174   112   143 
All other loans  7,543   8,019   3,381   3,407   3,450 
Total loans $825,118  $822,411  $617,348  $638,202  $629,914 
Allowance for loan losses  (5,710)  (5,434)  (5,465)  (7,486)  (7,485)
Loans, net $819,408  $816,977  $611,883  $630,716  $622,429 


FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
Quarterly Performance Summary
(in thousands, except share and per share data)

  (unaudited) 
  For the Quarter Ended 
  December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  December 31, 
  2021  2021  2021  2021  2020 
Reconciliation of Tax-Equivalent Net Interest Income                    
GAAP measures:                    
Interest income – loans $9,365  $9,215  $7,074  $7,143  $7,310 
Interest income – investments and other  1,308   1,116   971   952   785 
Interest expense – deposits  (355)  (369)  (328)  (363)  (410)
Interest expense – subordinated debt  (155)  (156)  (154)  (154)  (160)
Interest expense – junior subordinated debt  (68)  (68)  (68)  (66)  (68)
Total net interest income $10,095  $9,738  $7,495  $7,512  $7,457 
Non-GAAP measures:                    
Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income – loans $8  $8  $8  $8  $8 
Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income – municipal securities  80   64   57   48   43 
Total tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income $88  $72  $65  $56  $51 
Total tax-equivalent net interest income $10,183  $9,810  $7,560  $7,568  $7,508 


FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
Year-to-Date Performance Summary
(in thousands, except share and per share data)

  (unaudited) 
  For the Year Ended 
  December 31,  December 31, 
  2021  2020 
Income Statement        
Interest income        
Interest and fees on loans $32,797  $29,497 
Interest on deposits in banks  213   190 
Interest on federal funds sold  10    
Interest on securities        
Taxable interest  3,100   2,448 
Tax-exempt interest  936   617 
Dividends  88   99 
Total interest income $37,144  $32,851 
Interest expense        
Interest on deposits $1,415  $2,589 
Interest on subordinated debt  619   501 
Interest on junior subordinated debt  270   293 
Total interest expense $2,304  $3,383 
Net interest income $34,840  $29,468 
Provision for (recovery of) loan losses  (650)  3,000 
Net interest income after provision for loan losses $35,490  $26,468 
Noninterest income        
Service charges on deposit accounts $2,061  $2,028 
ATM and check card fees  2,930   2,314 
Wealth management fees  2,712   2,208 
Fees for other customer services  1,326   983 
Income from bank owned life insurance  526   469 
Net gains on securities  37   40 
Net gains on sale of loans  25   70 
Other operating income  555   113 
Total noninterest income $10,172  $8,225 
Noninterest expense        
Salaries and employee benefits $17,793  $13,321 
Occupancy  1,856   1,666 
Equipment  1,910   1,707 
Marketing  666   355 
Supplies  509   394 
Legal and professional fees  2,537   1,152 
ATM and check card expense  1,145   980 
FDIC assessment  346   247 
Bank franchise tax  665   637 
Data processing expense  2,156   759 
Amortization expense  28   151 
Other real estate owned expense, net  26    
Net losses (gains) on disposal of premises and equipment  (15)  (29)
Other operating expense  3,095   2,446 
Total noninterest expense $32,717  $23,786 
Income before income taxes $12,945  $10,907 
Income tax expense  2,586   2,049 
Net income $10,359  $8,858 


FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
Year-to-Date Performance Summary
(in thousands, except share and per share data)

  (unaudited) 
  For the Year Ended 
  December 31,  December 31, 
  2021  2020 
Common Share and Per Common Share Data        
Net income, basic $1.87  $1.82 
Weighted average shares, basic  5,550,589   4,878,139 
Net income, diluted $1.86  $1.82 
Weighted average shares, diluted  5,559,082   4,880,266 
Shares outstanding at period end  6,228,176   4,860,399 
Tangible book value at period end $18.28  $17.47 
Cash dividends $0.48  $0.44 
         
Key Performance Ratios        
Return on average assets  0.88%  0.98%
Return on average equity  10.30%  10.92%
Net interest margin  3.13%  3.50%
Efficiency ratio (1)  64.44%  62.52%
         
Average Balances        
Average assets $1,182,436  $901,216 
Average earning assets  1,120,647   846,663 
Average shareholders’ equity  100,596   81,093 
         
Asset Quality        
Loan charge-offs $1,447  $784 
Loan recoveries  322   335 
Net charge-offs  1,125   449 
         
Reconciliation of Tax-Equivalent Net Interest Income        
GAAP measures:        
Interest income – loans $32,797  $29,497 
Interest income – investments and other  4,347   3,354 
Interest expense – deposits  (1,415)  (2,589)
Interest expense – subordinated debt  (619)  (501)
Interest expense – junior subordinated debt  (270)  (293)
Total net interest income $34,840  $29,468 
Non-GAAP measures:        
Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income – loans $32  $34 
Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income – municipal securities  249   164 
Total tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income $281  $198 
Total tax-equivalent net interest income $35,121  $29,666 

(1) The efficiency ratio is computed by dividing noninterest expense excluding other real estate owned income/expense, amortization of intangibles, gains and losses on disposal of premises and equipment, and merger related expenses by the sum of net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis and noninterest income, excluding gains and losses on sales of securities. Tax-equivalent net interest income is calculated by adding the tax benefit realized from interest income that is nontaxable to total interest income then subtracting total interest expense. The tax rate utilized in calculating the tax benefit is 21%. See the tables above for tax-equivalent net interest income and reconciliations of net interest income to tax-equivalent net interest income. The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure that management believes provides investors with important information regarding operational efficiency. Such information is not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and should not be construed as such. Management believes; however, such financial information is meaningful to the reader in understanding operational performance but cautions that such information not be viewed as a substitute for GAAP.

(2) All capital ratios reported are for First Bank.


