REPEAT -- Leading Green Hydrogen Company, AES-100 Inc., Achieves First Major Milestone And On-Track for Accelerated Commercial Development of Home Power Unit

After re-focusing the company toward the massive home market for green hydrogen; AES-100 has achieved its first major milestone and is on-track for its accelerated commercial timeline



Amidst global supply chain issues, AES-100 is pleased to announce receipt of two major key pieces of equipment. The production cells (“heart of the AES home power unit”) will enable the next stage of testing for AES-100’s at-scale direct-to-consumer green hydrogen power unit

With the largest gas utilities in the world announcing green hydrogen blending and repurposing of their pipelines, AES-100 is ideally positioned to enable hydrogen fuel extraction and power generation for the residential home



TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aberdeen International Inc. (“Aberdeen” or the “Company”) (TSX: AAB) (F: A8H) (OTC: AABVF) is pleased to announce that its portfolio company, AES-100 Inc. (“AES-100”), a leading clean hydrogen technology company, has received two of its latest production cells. These cells are at the heart of the AES home power unit enabling the production of hydrogen and ultimately electricity at unprecedented efficiencies, while also providing resilience to common inert gases that are a problem for other hydrogen technologies.

With announcements coming from the largest gas utilities in the world, AES-100 technology for the consumer is being prioritized at an expedited rate to meet the market need. With more than 14 million homes in California1 alone, a state where green energy is routinely curtailed, the domestic market opportunity is significant.

“Although the number varies, the average American home uses ~30 kWh per day2. AES technology and design is being developed and tested at variable rates over 70 kWh per day. With testing at this scale, the home power unit is set for application at homes small and large alike. We are excited to be testing at rates meeting the needs for commercial application,” said Channce Fuller, CEO of AES-100 Inc.

Utility companies around the globe are positioning themselves to repurpose billions of dollars in infrastructure to enable the hydrogen economy of the future. Using a recent announcement in the Netherlands as a case in point, government revenue from natural gas has fallen from 10.7 billion euros to only 140 million euros in 2020 over just 10 years, as the government pushes for a transition to hydrogen away from fossil fuels.3 This change, happening across the globe, is an opportunity for hydrogen storage in the pipelines, followed by extraction and conversion to power the homes of the future.

“Annual estimates for green hydrogen sales now exceed $700 billion by 2050.3 With demand that significant, hydrogen technologies around the globe will have to work synergistically to meet the growing need. With the new production cells in-hand at our development partner’s facility, AES-100 Inc. is increasingly well positioned to meet the market need,” added Mr. Fuller.

As testing and validation continues, the Company will continue to keep the market updated on the achievement of additional key development milestones of AES-100.

ABOUT AES-100 Inc.

AES-100 Inc. is a venture stage green technology company focused on the development of novel hydrogen generation and separation technologies. AES owns the exclusive rights and intellectual property pertaining to the AES technology for the production of hydrogen.

AES-100 Inc. is a private company with ownership held by PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (NEO: MOVE) (FWB:2K6B) (OTC: MOTNF) and by Aberdeen International (TSX: AAB) (F: A8H) (OTC: AABVF) with remainder of ownership being privately held.

ABOUT ABERDEEN INTERNATIONAL INC.

Aberdeen International is a global resource investment company and merchant bank focused on small capitalization companies in the rare metals and renewable energy sectors. AES-100 Inc., an Aberdeen portfolio investment, owns the exclusive rights and all intellectual property pertaining to the Advanced Electrolyzer System (AES) for the production of hydrogen from dilute syngas.

For additional information, please visit our website at www.aberdeen.green

