Decibel Therapeutics to Present at the 45th Annual Association for Research in Otolaryngology (ARO) Meeting

BOSTON, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decibel Therapeutics (Nasdaq: DBTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to discovering and developing transformative treatments to restore and improve hearing and balance, announced today that it will present findings from its drug discovery and development programs at the 45th Annual MidWinter Meeting of the Association for Research in Otolaryngology (ARO), being held virtually February 5–9, 2022.



The Company will present two podium presentations and two virtual posters focusing on its lead investigational gene therapy, DB-OTO, being developed to restore hearing to individuals with a mutation in the otoferlin gene, and AAV.104, a gene therapy program designed to restore hearing to individuals with a mutation in the stereocilin gene.

Podium Presentations

Podium 11.7 | Development of an AAV-Based Gene Therapy for Children With Congenital Hearing Loss Due to Otoferlin Deficiency (DB-OTO)

Presenter: Jonathon Whitton, Ph.D., Au.D.

Session Title: Inner Ear Therapeutics

Date & Time: Sunday, February 6, 4:30–4:45 p.m. ET

Podium 28.3 | Dual Vector Gene Therapy Rescues Hearing in a Stereocilin Deficient Mouse Model

Presenter: Lars Becker, Ph.D.

Session Title: Non-Auditory Factors in Auditory Processing

Date & Time: Tuesday, February 8, 3:30–3:45 p.m. ET

Virtual Poster Presentations

299 | Adeno Associated Virus Transgenes Under Control of the SLC6A14 Proximal Promoter Drive Vestibular Supporting Cell-Specific Transgene Expression

298 | Identification of GJB2’s Upstream Regulatory Elements Facilitates Design of Safe, Precision AAVs and Recovery of Hearing in a GJB2-Deficient Mouse Model

About Decibel Therapeutics

Decibel Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to discovering and developing transformative treatments to restore and improve hearing and balance, one of the largest areas of unmet need in medicine. Decibel has built a proprietary platform that integrates single-cell genomics and bioinformatic analyses, precision gene therapy technologies and expertise in inner ear biology. Decibel is leveraging its platform to advance gene therapies designed to selectively replace genes for the treatment of congenital, monogenic hearing loss and to regenerate inner ear hair cells for the treatment of acquired hearing and balance disorders. Decibel’s pipeline, including its lead gene therapy product candidate, DB-OTO, to treat congenital, monogenic hearing loss, is designed to deliver on our vision of creating a world of connection for people with hearing and balance disorders. For more information about Decibel Therapeutics, please visit www.decibeltx.com or follow us on Twitter.