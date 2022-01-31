Sigilon Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data at the 18th Annual WORLDSymposium™ on Lysosomal Diseases, MPS-1 and MPS-6

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGTX), a biotechnology company that seeks to develop functional cures for chronic diseases through its Shielded Living Therapeutics™ platform, today announced that two abstracts – including an oral presentation on MPS-1 – have been accepted for presentation at the upcoming 18th Annual WORLDSymposium™, being held February 7-11th in San Diego.



PRESENTATION DETAILS

Oral Presentation

Title: “Development of a novel encapsulated non-viral cell-based, BBB-penetrant therapy for MPS I” (also presented as poster #230)

Date/Time: Thursday, February 10th at 1:54 PM EST/10:54 AM PST

LIVE QA Session: Thursday, February 10th at 2:18 PM EST/11:18 AM PST

Poster Presentation

Title: “Development of a novel encapsulated non-viral cell-based therapy for MPS VI” (poster #231)

Date: Thursday, February 10th

LIVE QA Session: 6:00-8:00 PM EST/3:00-5:00 PM PST

The posters will be available to attendees beginning at 6:00 PM EST/3:00 PM PST on Monday, February 7th on the WORLDSymposium™ virtual platform and will remain open throughout WORLDSymposium™ 2022. Following the presentations, the presentation materials will be made available on the “Presentations” page of the “Science” section of the Sigilon corporate website, www.sigilon.com.

Additionally, please visit Sigilon’s booth in the exhibit hall to learn more about the Company and its commitment to patients and caregivers.

About Sigilon Therapeutics

Sigilon Therapeutics seeks to develop functional cures for chronic diseases through its Shielded Living Therapeutics™ platform. Sigilon’s product candidates are non-viral engineered cell-based therapies designed to produce the crucial proteins, enzymes or other therapeutic molecules needed by patients living with chronic diseases such as lysosomal diseases and diabetes. The engineered cells are encapsulated by Sigilon’s Afibromer™ biomaterials matrix, which is designed to shield them from immune rejection and fibrosis. Sigilon was founded by Flagship Pioneering in conjunction with Daniel Anderson, Ph.D., and Robert Langer, Sc.D., of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

