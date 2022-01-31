Bestyrelsen i Investeringsforeningen Nordea Invest vil indstille nedenstående udbytter til godkendelse på foreningens ordinære generalforsamling mandag den 25. april 2022.
Udbytterne fragår kursen den 8. februar 2022 og forventes udbetalt a conto den 10. februar 2022.
Hvis en afdeling ikke fremgår af listen, skyldes det, at der ikke udbetales udbytte for 2021.
Udbytter i Investeringsforeningen Nordea Invest for 2021:
|ISIN-kode
| Udbytte
i kr. i alt pr. andel
| Aconto-
udbytte i kr. pr. andel 2021
| Udbytte i kr. pr. andel til
udbetaling den
10. februar 2022
|Obligationsafdelinger
|DK0016306798
|European High Yield Bonds KL 1
|3,5
|0,0
|3,5
|DK0061543600
|European High Yield Bonds KL 2
|3,6
|0,0
|3,6
|DK0060268506
|Korte Obligationer KL 1
|0,1
|0,1
|0,0
|DK0060187342
|Lange Obligationer KL 1
|0,3
|0,3
|0,0
|DK0015168686
|Mellemlange Obligationer KL 1
|0,4
|0,4
|0,0
|DK0061546116
|Verdens Obligationsmarkeder KL 2
|0,1
|0,0
|0,1
|DK0016015399
|Virksomhedsobligationer KL 1
|2,0
|0,0
|2,0
|DK0061546389
|Virksomhedsobligationer KL 2
|2,1
|0,0
|2,1
|DK0016067432
|Virksomhedsobligationer Højrente KL 1
|2,5
|0,0
|2,5
|DK0061668571
|Virksomhedsobligationer Højrente KL 2
|2,5
|0,0
|2,5
|Aktieafdelinger
|DK0015357065
|Aktier II KL 1
|30,9
|0,0
|30,9
|DK0061541901
|Aktier II KL 2
|31,8
|0,0
|31,8
|DK0010250158
|Aktier KL 1
|11,2
|0,0
|11,2
|DK0061541828
|Aktier KL 2
|11,4
|0,0
|11,4
|DK0061116027
|Bæredygtige Aktier KL 1
|4,5
|0,0
|4,5
|DK0061542479
|Bæredygtige Aktier KL 2
|4,7
|0,0
|4,7
|DK0061415601
|Bæredygtige Aktier KL 3
|4,4
|0,0
|4,4
|DK0010265859
|Danmark KL 1
|49,5
|0,0
|49,5
|DK0061542636
|Danmark KL 2
|49,9
|0,0
|49,9
|DK0060012466
|Danske aktier fokus KL 1
|42,6
|0,0
|42,6
|DK0061542719
|Danske aktier fokus KL 2
|43,2
|0,0
|43,2
|DK0060950111
|Emerging Markets Enhanced KL 1
|2,7
|0,0
|2,7
|DK0061543014
|Emerging Markets Enhanced KL 2
|2,8
|0,0
|2,8
|DK0010308170
|Emerging Markets KL 1
|11,8
|0,0
|11,8
|DK0061542982
|Emerging Markets KL 2
|12,1
|0,0
|12,1
|DK0060586394
|Emerging Stars KL 1
|14,8
|0,0
|14,8
|DK0061543287
|Emerging Stars KL 2
|15,1
|0,0
|15,1
|DK0061415957
|Emerging Stars KL 3
|11,1
|0,0
|11,1
|DK0015960983
|Europa Small Cap KL 1
|23,2
|0,0
|23,2
|DK0061543444
|Europa Small Cap KL 2
|23,7
|0,0
|23,7
|DK0060949964
|Europe Enhanced KL 1
|6,0
|0,0
|6,0
|DK0061543527
|Europe Enhanced KL 2
|6,1
|0,0
|6,1
|DK0010265693
|European Stars KL 1
|17,6
|0,0
|17,6
|DK0061543360
|European Stars KL 2
|17,8
|0,0
|17,8
|DK0060949881
|Global Enhanced KL 1
|6,8
|0,0
|6,8
|DK0061543873
|Global Enhanced KL 2
|6,9
|0,0
|6,9
|DK0061112893
|Global Small Cap Enhanced KL 1
|12,4
|0,0
|12,4
|DK0061544095
|Global Small Cap Enhanced KL 2
|12,6
|0,0
|12,6
|DK0016050974
|Global Small Cap KL 1
|6,9
|0,0
|6,9
|DK0061543956
|Global Small Cap KL 2
|6,9
|0,0
|6,9
|DK0010301324
|Global Stars KL 1
|8,6
|0,0
|8,6
|DK0061544178
|Global Stars KL 2
|8,9
|0,0
|8,9
|DK0061416179
|Global Stars KL 3
|7,6
|0,0
|7,6
|DK0060451623
|Globale Aktier Indeks KL 1
|11,9
|0,0
|11,9
|DK0061544335
|Globale Aktier Indeks KL 2
|12,1
|0,0
|12,1
|DK0010265503
|Globale UdbytteAktier KL 1
|6,6
|0,0
|6,6
|DK0061544251
|Globale UdbytteAktier KL 2
|6,8
|0,0
|6,8
|DK0060950038
|Japan Enhanced KL 1
|3,0
|0,0
|3,0
|DK0061544764
|Japan Enhanced KL 2
|3,0
|0,0
|3,0
|DK0060192185
|Klima og Miljø KL 1
|21,8
|0,0
|21,8
|DK0061544848
|Klima og Miljø KL 2
|22,2
|0,0
|22,2
|DK0015974695
|Nordic Small Cap KL 1
|41,8
|0,0
|41,8
|DK0060095735
|Nordic Small Cap KL 2
|12,1
|0,0
|12,1
|DK0061545308
|Nordic Stars KL 1
|12,3
|0,0
|12,3
|DK0060831451
|Nordic Stars KL 2
|10,3
|0,0
|10,3
|DK0061545571
|North America Enhanced KL 1
|10,5
|0,0
|10,5
|DK0010265776
|North America Enhanced KL 2
|3,8
|0,0
|3,8
|DK0061546033
|North American Stars KL 1
|3,9
|0,0
|3,9
|DK0060048304
|North American Stars KL 2
|19,6
|0,0
|19,6
|DK0061545738
|Stabile Aktier KL 1
|19,8
|0,0
|19,8
|DK0060095735
|Stabile Aktier KL 2
|12,1
|0,0
|12,1
|Blandede afdelinger
|DK0016195860
|Basis 1 KL 1
|6,0
|0,0
|6,0
|DK0061542040
|Basis 1 KL 2
|6,1
|0,0
|6,1
|DK0016195944
|Basis 2 KL 1
|6,3
|0,0
|6,3
|DK0061542123
|Basis 2 KL 2
|6,5
|0,0
|6,5
|DK0016196082
|Basis 3 KL 1
|8,8
|0,0
|8,8
|DK0061542206
|Basis 3 KL 2
|9,0
|0,0
|9,0
|DK0060075893
|Basis 4 KL 1
|8,2
|0,0
|8,2
|DK0061542396
|Basis 4 KL 2
|8,4
|0,0
|8,4
|DK0060014595
|Stabil Balanceret KL 1
|4,5
|0,0
|4,5
|DK0061545654
|Stabil Balanceret KL 2
|4,5
|0,0
|4,5
Med venlig hilsen
Nordea Fund Management, filial af Nordea Funds Oy, Finland
Rasmus Eske Bruun
Filialbestyrer