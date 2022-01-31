SIBANNAC, INC. TO BEGIN MANUFACTURING INVENTORY FOR ITS NEW FLAGSHIP BRAND

Scottsdale, Arizona, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sibannac, Inc. (OTC Pink: SNNC), a Nevada corporation (the “Company”), announced the following:

The Company is continuing its evolution into a multi-faceted and vertically integrated next-generation wellness brand. We have developed several products in our Scottsdale facility, following extensive research and sample testing.

The Company’s, The Campus Co. , is the operational platform containing the infrastructure behind all branding, product development, sourcing, manufacturing, sales, and distribution efforts. Most manufacturing operations are being done out of the company’s lab in Scottsdale, in its Food-Grade FDA registered facility.

Our immediate and short-term operational focus includes our marketing resources with Lifetime Branding to penetrate the contract manufacturing and fee-for-service channels. The goal is to gain awareness in the marketplace as a manufacturing and logistics solution for industry brands willing to pay premiums for smaller runs.

The Lifetime team brings incalculable value to Sibannac, as its founder, Eric Stoll, has a proven track record in ground-up brand building. We believe there is now unbounded opportunity to create a sustainable brand in the alternative wellness space. Eric has an impressive track record not only advancing already established brands for some of the Fortune 500, but also creating new brands from the ground up with a particular focus in the nutraceutical space. Mr. Stoll and his team of marketing professionals and formulators are set to launch Sibannac’s wellness brand into key market segments, including wholesale, retail and direct-to-consumer. His previous experience includes building the Super Candy brand to 25,000 doors in three years and was carried in Walmart, Target, Costco, Whole Foods and leading pharmacies.

Kratom

Sibannac is developing a line of Kratom products currently and evaluating new equipment to bring Kratom production fully in-house. Kratom is the common name for Mitragyna Speciosa Korthals, a tree indigenous to Southeast Asia. The main compound in Kratom, Mitragynine, has been used for hundreds of years in Asia as a natural, plant-based solution to manage pain, anxiety and sleep. Kratom is currently popular with chronic pain patients seeking alternatives to opioid prescription medication.

Delta-8 and Delta-9 THC

All Delta-8 and the more commonly known Delta-9 THC compounds in our products are derived from certified hemp. The market for hemp-derived THC products is growing at an immense pace as products can be shipped directly to the consumer or purchased at retail outside of the licensed marijuana space.

Copper 1

Sibannac has a licensing agreement with Mitosynergy to provide the Company with Copper 1 raw material for formulation into finished goods. The products will be formulated to address some of the most common consumer needs, chief among them improved immune response. Mitosynegy has been awarded multiple U.S. patents for molecular compounds for bioavailable coppers, namely Cuprous Nicotinic Acid. These patented compounds involve the only known bioavailable Copper 1 in the Copper 1 oxidative state. (For additional information, Patent Nos.: WO2016/037181 and 20150224112. Videos: https://youtu.be/2jtSDvxunYI and https://youtu.be/N9YFkLvy6GY .

Mitosynergy has performed a human study on the Copper Niacin compound and submitted results to the Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”). In response, the FDA issued a No Objection Letter: #910 , allowing the Copper compound to be marketed as an Initial New Dietary Ingredient (“IND”). The Company will now be aiding Mitosynergy in securing third-party funding for clinical trials.

