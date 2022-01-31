Eagle Eye Networks Drako to Keynote Security Summit Canada–Will Discuss Future of Cloud + AI

AUSTIN, Texas and TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Eye Networks, the global leader in cloud video surveillance, today announced that Dean Drako, CEO of Eagle Eye Networks, will deliver the keynote address “Growth Opportunities for the Security Industry through Cloud, AI and Technology Innovation” at the Feb. 17 Security Summit Canada conference. Register now for the free virtual event.

“We’re pleased to have Dean Drako, a leading entrepreneur in security with a deep knowledge of major industry trends such as cloud-based video and access control, as well as the evolution of AI in security, kick off the 2022 Security Summit Canada conference,” said Neil Sutton, editor of SP&T News, and conference director of Security Summit Canada. “We’re looking forward to hearing Dean’s vision for the future of cloud and AI as well as his thoughts on how Canadian security integrators can leverage these trends to improve their business and outcomes for their end user customers.”

Produced by Canada’s leading security publication SP&T News, Security Summit Canada brings together members of Canada’s security channel to learn how to expand their business, attract new customers, retain more clients and offer more value to their customer base.

An active participant in the tech world for two decades, Dean Drako is known for inventing the first spam filter device and founding Barracuda Networks. Seeing the possibilities for cloud to transform video surveillance, Drako founded Eagle Eye Networks in 2012.

Check out the full agenda and register for Security Summit Canada here.

ABOUT EAGLE EYE NETWORKS

Eagle Eye Networks is the global leader in cloud video surveillance, delivering cyber-secure cloud-based video with artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics to make businesses more efficient and the world a safer place. The Eagle Eye Cloud VMS (video management system) is the only platform robust and flexible enough to power the future of video surveillance and intelligence. Eagle Eye is based in Austin, Texas with offices in Amsterdam, Bangalore, and Tokyo. Learn more at een.com.

