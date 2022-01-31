The Global Industrial Pumps Market is expected to grow by $ 20.03 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 5.85% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Pumps Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06225643/?utm_source=GNW

85% during the forecast period. Our report on the industrial pumps market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing focus on increasing efficiency of machinery and reducing operational costs and rising focus on and use of green technologies. In addition, the growing focus on increasing efficiency of machinery and reducing operational costs is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The industrial pumps market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The industrial pumps market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Centrifugal

• Positive displacement



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies easy operation and maintenanceas one of the prime reasons driving the industrial pumps market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

• Industrial pumps market sizing

• Industrial pumps market forecast

• Industrial pumps market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading industrial pumps market vendors that include A.R. North America, Inc, Flowserve Corp., Grundfos Holding AS, HERMETIC Pumpen GmbH, ITT Inc., KSB SE and Co. KGaA, SPX FLOW Inc., Star Pump Alliance GmbH, Sulzer Ltd., and Vaughan Co. Inc. Also, the industrial pumps market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions.

