Quipt Announces Revocation of Management Cease Trade Order

CINCINNATI, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quipt Home Medical Corp. (“Quipt” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:QIPT; TSXV:QIPT), a U.S. based leader in the home medical equipment industry, focused on end-to-end respiratory care, is pleased to announce that, as a result of the filing of its annual financial statements and management discussion & analysis for the financial years ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, and the CEO and CFO certificates, on January 27, 2022, the management cease trade order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission (“BCSC”) on December 30, 2021 has been revoked by the BCSC effective January 28, 2022.



ABOUT QUIPT HOME MEDICAL CORP.

The Company provides in-home monitoring and disease management services including end-to-end respiratory solutions for patients in the United States healthcare market. It seeks to continue to expand its offerings to include the management of several chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart or pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility and other chronic health conditions. The primary business objective of the Company is to create shareholder value by offering a broader range of services to patients in need of in-home monitoring and chronic disease management. The Company’s organic growth strategy is to increase annual revenue per patient by offering multiple services to the same patient, consolidating the patient’s services, and making life easier for the patient.

