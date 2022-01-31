Tornado Global Hydrovacs Poised to Grow in 2022

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tornado Global Hydrovacs Ltd. (“Tornado”, the “Company” or “we”) (TGH: TSX-V) is pleased to announce that it has strategically positioned itself for growth in 2022 and beyond. Over the past several months, Tornado has focused on implementing five strategic initiatives: (i) restructuring our management team by recruiting some of the top managers in the industry; (ii) relocating from a leased facility to a much larger and well equipped, owned facility in a better location; (iii) expanding our product line to match the needs of the excavation industry; (iv) taking a new approach to the way we distribute our products; and (v) strengthening our financial position to help fund the growth.



“These strategic initiatives have been pursued because the demand for hydro-excavation is expected to grow significantly for two primary reasons: infrastructure rejuvenation and global warming. We have all read about the amount of infrastructure spending expected in the years ahead and the demands this will create for hydro-excavation and in turn for hydrovac trucks. What is also clear is that we are seeing an increase in destructive weather patterns that is making the need for rapid response from non-destructive excavation equipment such as hydrovacs, to swiftly repair infrastructure damage,” said Brett Newton, Tornado’s President and CEO.

About Tornado Global Hydrovacs Ltd.

Tornado is a pioneer and leader in the vacuum truck industry and has been a choice of oilfield and utility professionals with over 1,000 hydrovacs sold since 2005. The Company designs and manufactures hydrovac trucks as well as provides heavy duty truck maintenance operations in central Alberta. It sells hydrovac trucks to excavation service providers in the infrastructure and industrial construction and oil and gas markets. Hydrovac trucks use high pressure water and vacuum to safely penetrate and cut soil to expose critical infrastructure for repair and installation without damage. Hydrovac excavation methods are quickly becoming a standard in the North America to safely excavate in urban areas and around critical infrastructure greatly reducing infrastructure damage and related fatalities. In China, the Company’s subsidiary is used principally to source certain parts to the Company’s North America operations.

For more information about Tornado Global Hydrovacs Ltd., visit www.tornadotrucks.com

Brett Newton

President & Chief Executive Officer

Phone: (416) 522-6390

Email: bnewton@tghl.ca

